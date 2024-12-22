Janis Timma, former player among other teams in the ACB League, for Baskonia, was found dead at the age of 32 next to a hotel on a central Moscow street last Tuesday. In Sunday’s match that pitted his former club against Unicaja Málaga (88-90), the players, coaching staff and fans They observed an emotional minute of silence in memory of the basketball player.

According to Russian media such as REN TV or the TASS agency, Timma would have made the decision to take her own life. Next to her body, Russian authorities found a phone with a message to the Ukrainian singer and actress. Anna Sedokova, his ex-wife, who had announced her divorce on December 9ending a “complicated” relationship in which they broke up “20 times.”

The player had published several videos on social networks exposing suicidal and self-harming thoughts and feelings.. At club level, Janis Timma played for BK Liepājas lauvas (2011-2012), BK Ventspils (2012-2014), VEF Riga (2014-2015), BC Zenit Saint Petersburg (2015-2017), Saski Baskonia (2017- 2018), Olympiacos BC (2018-2019), BK Khimki (2019-2021), UNICS Kazan (2021), Lakeland Magic (2022), Caciques de Humacao (2023), Darussafaka SK (2023) and Obradoiro CAB (2024).