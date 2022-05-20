The Endesa League quarter-final series between Valencia Basket and Bitci Baskonia begins on Tuesday and this week It has transpired that the club from Vitoria has thought of Joan Peñarroya to take charge of the Basque bench. Neven Spahija will not continue and the club wants to turn the project around. Contacts began months ago and the operation seems quite advanced. The fact of playing the Euroleague puts the Vitorians at an advantage over the Taronja.

Peñarroya was a professional player for Manresa, Tenerife, León and Orense. He was born in Tarrasa on April 20, 1969, making him 52 years old. As a coach he has sat on the bench at Olesa, Andorra, Manresa, Burgos and Valencia. He has already received a renewal offer from the Levantine entity but has rejected it. It seems that Baskonia’s interest is behind it. He could arrive in Vitoria accompanied by his second, Fernando San Emeterio, Baskonia legend.

Josean Querejeta likes to chat with his coach every day. Even in the wee hours of the morning when the games are over. The phone burns many nights. So The possibilities of coaches who do not dominate Spanish do not usually come out ahead. That closed the doors in his day to Dejan Radonjic and also deactivate the rumors that speak of Sfairopoulos, who has already disassociated himself from Maccabi.