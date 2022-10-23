Just a few weeks ago, nobody dared to cough at Real Madrid, the most dominant team in the ACB and the one that was leaving the best feelings in the first stakes of the season. But little by little, Chus Mateo’s team has been diluted, prey to the lack of a clear plan for difficult times. This Sunday, he suffered his first defeat in the ACB, the third in the last 10 days after the losses against Barcelona and Olympiakos in the Euroleague, which knocks the whites off the top of the table. There are no longer undefeated teams and now it’s the azulgrana who lead the regular league after their victory against Lenovo Tenerife (67-65), who suffered their first defeat at the Palau.

Baskonia ended Real Madrid’s unbeaten run in the ACB in a tremendously even match (88-82), decided at the last minute. With 51 seconds to go, Chus Mateo’s men were in charge thanks to a three-pointer from Sergio Rodríguez (81-82). But Baskonia struck instantly with another three-pointer from Thompson and capped it off with a great defense, blocking two outside shots to Yabusele and Llull, and a couple of transition attacks as Madrid was on the lookout for the winning basket.

The shipwreck of Real Madrid at the Buesa Arena highlighted the great shortcomings that have been growing in the white team in recent weeks: the losses, 12 in total, five in the second quarter in which Baskonia got to their beards (23 -14); and the lack of outside success, 7/23 in triples, made up in the second half after scoring only two of 11 before the break. Baskonia knew how to get the Whites out of the paint, where they are very powerful, and was boosted by the stellar performance of Daulton Hommes, the game’s top scorer with 24 points, five of eight on triples.

Despite the fact that the match started perfectly for Real Madrid, with an 8-0 start run without a fuss, it soon began to get complicated. In the second four came the offensive slump and Joan Peñarroya’s men took command of the game, shaking Madrid on both sides of the pitch. With a run of 18-2, they achieved their maximum advantage (32-23) and left the Whites on the brink of the abyss. Madrid recovered with penetrations by Musa and Yabusele to finish the first half four points behind (37-33) and came back from the break like a rocket. In three minutes they managed to take the lead after a long slipstream, and shot up to +8 thanks to a triple by Llull and a 2+1 by Musa (50-58) at the end of the third quarter.

But in the last and final act, Baskonia struck with full force. Hommes liquidated the Whites’ advantage with two consecutive triples (66-66) while Chus Mateo lost his nerve on the bench due to his team’s defensive passivity. “Where are the hands!?” he snapped at his people in a dead time. The match was reduced to the exchange of blows, with Yabusele monopolizing the score for his team. 12 points in a row from the Frenchman in a state of boiling were answered by the collective work of Baskonia. Madrid could not count on their best soldier, Edy Tavares, for the final battle, who was eliminated for five fouls before the last and decisive minute, in which for the first time this season in the ACB, Madrid got a cross.

