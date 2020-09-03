A reaction on time in the last quarter of TD Systems Baskonia gave him the victory against Movistar Estudiantes by 78-82, their second victory of the preseason after Euskal Kopa, this time against a collegiate team that dominated 20 minutes but did not know how to finish the job against the ACB champion.

Dusko Ivanovic’s team, benefited by the success of the American Alec Peters, who contributed 22 points scoring four of the six triples he tried, and Lithuanian Rokas Giedraitis, 19 points and only one miss in six 3-point shots, imposed his law in the last quarter on a Estudiantes who was not competitive at the end, despite 24 points from Serbian Aleksa Avramovic.

The current champion of the Endesa League began authoritarian, and in just 3 minutes they already had six points ahead of those of Zamora (6-12). Ivanovic’s men were able to preserve their income with good actions from Peters abroad and from the Spanish international center Ilimiane Diop on the inside, to finish the first quarter leading 20-28.

The & # 39; Estu & # 39; recovered hand in hand in the second quarter, first with a good job from Montenegrin Nemanja Djurisic under the basket and then with the returned American power forward Alec Brown, who put the tie at 34 midway through the second quarter. They would end up accumulating up to six points of advantage from the hand of Avramovic, he scored 14 points in 20 minutes, to beat the break (50-44).

Those of Javier Zamora continued to believe above all an ACB champion to feed the advantage, always hand in hand with Avramovic as the most decisive player in attack and with the first appearances of the French shooter Edwin Jackson, with a triple just before the end of the third quarter, which ended with a local advantage (64-57).

The baskonista reaction would arrive in the last quarter, pulling triples, those of Giedraitis and Peters to put the duel in a fist (69-68) back and forth. LThe locals held the lead on the scoreboard until a loss by Brown in attack he generated the foul on the American point guard Pierriá Henry who made it 73-74 with a minute and a half to go.

Peters and Henry again surprising under the rim placed Dusko Ivanovic’s men in the right spot to take victory 29 seconds from the end (75-79). The defense and a few free throws by Argentine Luca Vildoza did the rest, despite Brown’s last triple, because the champion’s victory was done: a 78-82 win for Baskonia. This Thursday, Real Madrid awaits. For their part, the people of Madrid will take on Herbalife Gran Canaria next Friday.