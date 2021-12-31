The match he should facer this Sunday January 2 to Bitci Baskonia and Hereda San Pablo Burgos and this Monday 3 to Monbus Obradoiro and the Breogán River, corresponding to the sixteenth day of the Endesa League 2021-2022, have been postponed due to the cases of coronavirus in the Baskonista group and Santiago.

“After the last PCR tests carried out on the staff, the Monbus Obradoiro has detected two new positive cases. LThe two players remain isolated in their homes following the sanitary protocol and the results have been notified to the ACB. The ACB has announced the postponement of the match and will shortly communicate the new date for the match, “Obradoiro said in a statement.

Subsequently, it was Baskonia, who this Thursday played in the Euroleague against Barça, which confirmed its postponement. “The Bitci Baskonia-Hereda San Pablo Burgos match, scheduled for this coming Sunday, January 2, at 5:00 p.m., and corresponding to matchday 16 of the Endesa League, has been postponed due to the situation of positive cases due to COVID-19 that affect to Bitci Baskonia’s staff, “he said.

These are the fourth and fifth matches of this sixteenth day of the domestic championship which are postponed for this reason after MoraBanc Andorra-BAXI Manresa, UCAM Murcia-Lenovo Tenerife and Urbas Fuenlabrada-Joventut.