Euroleague working day 28 Baskonia Alba Berlin

Baskonia added its fifteenth victory in the Euroleague, “because when we play concentrated it is easier, so everyone already knows what they should do,” says Ivanovic, and on his return to the Buesa Arena he gave joy to the Baskonia fans, in front of to an Alba Berlin that is too tender at times, unable to stop the outbursts of Moneke or Miller-Mcintyre.

Baskonia began overwhelmingly, with all the energy in their legs, gaining advantages on the scoreboard, which seemed to be broken in the first minutes, because Alba did not react. From 8-2 it went to 23-10 in a few minutes, and an interesting gap opened up for Vitorian interests, which are, of course, victory and one more step towards the next phase.

Baskonia had no moments of weakness throughout the first quarter, while the German team was lax in defense and misguided in attack, a combination that usually gives wings to the rival. It was an almost perfect quarter for Ivanovic's men, who stretched at the beginning of the second quarter. Alba made many mistakes, so the advantage reached 16 points (32-14).

But Alba tightened the screws, improved in all facets and the tide went out for them, who got closer, step by step with the leadership of Hermannsson, until they got closer to six points, after having been falling by up to 18. The lack Howard's success, who scored his first points in a triple in the last quarter, and Baskonia's defensive relaxation, contributed to the fact that the Vitorian team could not close the game until the final ten minutes.

The first half ended with an eight-point lead for the Baskonistas, but Cody Miller-Mcintyre, who had taken a break, appeared in the second half to lead his team and widen the gap. Costello responded in defense, grabbed rebounds and closed the doors to Alba, who in the middle of the second quarter seemed to consider the game amortized, because they were unable to reduce Baskonia's superiority in the score or in the game, which in the last ten minutes managed to reach a 20-point difference, with Howard's first triple, which made up his score in the final moments.

It never gave the feeling that the game could go to the home team, a crucial victory, as Ivanovic pointed out before the start. Not even after the Germans' final push, when they chained together several actions that brought their team closer to nine points with a minute and a half left, but Marinkovic's wrist appeared to score two consecutive triples and put things in their place.

