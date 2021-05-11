TD Systems Baskonia strengthens its foreign line with Frantz Massenat. The player, of Haitian nationality, arrives at the Vitoria team with an agreement until the end of the season. In this way, it becomes the new reinforcement of TD Systems Baskonia until the end of this season.

The 29-year-old, 1.93-meter-tall North American (New Jersey) is a guard-guard who arrives from the Italian Lega Basket where this season he has averaged 11.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game wearing the jersey of the Victoria Libertas Pesaro.

Trained at Drexler University, Massenat, which has Haitian nationality, He has previously played two seasons in the German league and last season he played for MoraBanc Andorra, competing in Liga Endesa and Eurocup. The new Barça incorporation will arrive in Vitoria-Gasteiz in the next few hours to undergo the pertinent physical and medical examinations.

It is the second incorporation in recent days after the departure of Luca Vildoza to the New York Knicks. Quino Colom was announced last Friday and arrived the next day in Vitoria from the Red Star of Belgrade. It will debut this afternoon (6:30 pm) against Joventut at the Buesa Arena.