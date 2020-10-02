Schedule: What time to see Baskonia – Real Madrid?

TD Systems Baskonia and Real Madrid will meet this Friday, October 2 in this meeting of the first working day of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 21:00 hours and will be played in the Fernando Buesa Arena of Vitoria (Spain).

Television: How to watch Baskonia – Real Madrid on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Baskonia vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It can be followed live the meeting, which begins at 21:00 hours, through the application of DAZN.

Baskonia – Real Madrid, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow Baskonia vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.