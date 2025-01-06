Third personal foul by Sander Raieste [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo
Donta Hall [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Chima Moneke Basket [Baskonia] after a counterattack, with assistance from Trent Forrest
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Trent Forrest.
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.
Donta Hall [Baskonia] mate fails. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa
Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple
Donta Hall’s Alley-Hoop [Baskonia] with assistance from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Sander Raieste [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw
2nd personal foul by Sander Raieste [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.
Start of the third quarter
End of the second quarter. Rest
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.
Three-pointer by Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] with assistance from Trent Forrest
Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja
Time-out
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Chima Moneke [Baskonia]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
Kamar Baldwin’s 3rd personal foul [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack and additional free kick due to %number%ª foul by Kamar Baldwin
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] mate fails. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos.
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the 1st free throw
2nd personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Chima Moneke when he pitched two.
Kamar Baldwin offensive rebound [Baskonia] after missing his own triple
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] commits his second personal foul on Facundo Campazzo
Triple by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos.
Possession time out
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos
Mate by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Kamar Baldwin
Time-out
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
Kamar Baldwin’s 1st personal foul [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] and additional free throw for %number%ª foul by Kamar Baldwin
Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba
Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] tray fails
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
Trent Forrest Technique [Baskonia]
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] About Trent Forrest
Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid]
The referee whistles for Luka Samanic’s steps [Baskonia]
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos’ first personal foul [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo
Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Dzanan Musa
Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
2nd personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Khalifa Diop in the fight for an offensive rebound.
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] commits his second personal foul on Hugo González
Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]
Mario Hezonja Tray [Real Madrid]
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Mario Hezonja
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
Time-out
1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Trent Forrest when he pitched for two.
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Luka Samanic [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Luka Samanic [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] on Luka Samanic when he was shooting for two.
2nd personal foul in attack by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] about Luka Samanic
Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.
Mate by Luka Samanic [Baskonia] after a counterattack, with assistance from Trent Forrest
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Luka Samanic
Start of the second quarter
End of the first quarter
Markus Howard [Baskonia] miss the triple
Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Markus Howard
Luka Samanic [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop
Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the first free throw
1st Intentional personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] about Markus Howard
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
1st personal foul by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] and additional free kick for the %number%ª foul by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Tray [Baskonia]
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid]
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Trent Forrest.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]
Donta Hall’s Mate [Baskonia] with assistance from Trent Forrest
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Donta Hall.
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Markus Howard.
Sander Raieste [Baskonia] miss the triple
Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid]
Trent Forrest Dunk [Baskonia]
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Trent Forrest [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
Donta Hall [Baskonia] misses the extra free throw, Mario Hezonja grabs the rebound
1st personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Donta Hall when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Donta Hall Basket [Baskonia] and additional free throw for the %number%ª foul by Edy Tavares
Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] miss the triple. Offensive rebound goes to Donta Hall
Eli Ndiaye triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Sander Raieste’s first personal foul [Baskonia] about Dzanan Musa
Chima Moneke Basket [Baskonia]
Donta Hall [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke
Chima Moneke [Baskonia] the basket misses. Offensive rebound goes to Donta Hall
Markus Howard [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke
Alberto Abalde Bomb [Real Madrid]
Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the third free throw
Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the second free throw
Markus Howard [Baskonia] miss the 1st free throw
1st personal foul by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] on Markus Howard when he was shooting from three.
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defensive rebound by Donta Hall
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw
1st personal foul by Donta Hall [Baskonia] on Edy Tavares when he pitched for two.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.
Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Eli Ndiaye
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chima Moneke
Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Markus Howard’s first personal foul [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chima Moneke
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Chima Moneke Bomb [Baskonia]
Alley-Hoop by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] the hook misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Markus Howard [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Start of the match
