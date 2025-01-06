45 – 56

Third personal foul by Sander Raieste [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo

45 – 56

Donta Hall [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

45 – 56

Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

45 – 54

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

45 – 54

Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde

45 – 51

Chima Moneke Basket [Baskonia] after a counterattack, with assistance from Trent Forrest

43 – 51

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Trent Forrest.

43 – 51

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.

43 – 51

Donta Hall [Baskonia] mate fails. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke

43 – 51

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa

43 – 51

Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]

41 – 51

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple

41 – 51

Donta Hall’s Alley-Hoop [Baskonia] with assistance from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

39 – 51

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

39 – 48

Sander Raieste [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

39 – 48

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

39 – 47

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw

39 – 47

2nd personal foul by Sander Raieste [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.

39 – 47

Start of the third quarter

39 – 47

End of the second quarter. Rest

39 – 47

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.

39 – 47

Three-pointer by Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] with assistance from Trent Forrest

36 – 47

Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja

36 – 44

Time-out

36 – 44

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Chima Moneke [Baskonia]

36 – 44

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

36 – 43

Kamar Baldwin’s 3rd personal foul [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

36 – 43

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack and additional free kick due to %number%ª foul by Kamar Baldwin

36 – 41

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] mate fails. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

36 – 41

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke

36 – 41

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos.

36 – 41

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

35 – 41

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the 1st free throw

35 – 41

2nd personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Chima Moneke when he pitched two.

35 – 41

Kamar Baldwin offensive rebound [Baskonia] after missing his own triple

35 – 41

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

35 – 40

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

35 – 39

Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] commits his second personal foul on Facundo Campazzo

35 – 39

Triple by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]

32 – 39

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos.

32 – 39

Possession time out

32 – 39

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple

32 – 39

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

32 – 39

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

32 – 39

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

31 – 39

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

30 – 39

Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos

30 – 39

Mate by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

30 – 37

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Kamar Baldwin

30 – 37

Time-out

30 – 37

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

30 – 36

Kamar Baldwin’s 1st personal foul [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

30 – 36

Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] and additional free throw for %number%ª foul by Kamar Baldwin

30 – 34

Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa

30 – 34

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Usman Garuba

30 – 34

Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

30 – 34

Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] tray fails

30 – 34

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

30 – 34

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

29 – 34

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

28 – 34

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

28 – 33

Trent Forrest Technique [Baskonia]

28 – 33

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] About Trent Forrest

28 – 33

Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid]

28 – 30

The referee whistles for Luka Samanic’s steps [Baskonia]

28 – 30

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid]

28 – 30

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

28 – 30

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

28 – 30

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

28 – 30

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos’ first personal foul [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo

28 – 30

Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Dzanan Musa

28 – 30

Khalifa Diop [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

27 – 30

2nd personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Khalifa Diop in the fight for an offensive rebound.

27 – 30

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

27 – 30

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

27 – 30

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] commits his second personal foul on Hugo González

27 – 30

Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]

25 – 30

Mario Hezonja Tray [Real Madrid]

25 – 28

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Mario Hezonja

25 – 28

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

24 – 28

Time-out

24 – 28

1st personal foul by Usman Garuba [Real Madrid] on Trent Forrest when he pitched for two.

24 – 28

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

24 – 28

Luka Samanic [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

23 – 28

Luka Samanic [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

22 – 28

1st personal foul by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] on Luka Samanic when he was shooting for two.

22 – 28

2nd personal foul in attack by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] about Luka Samanic

22 – 28

Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]

20 – 28

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop.

20 – 28

Mate by Luka Samanic [Baskonia] after a counterattack, with assistance from Trent Forrest

18 – 28

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja

18 – 28

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.

18 – 28

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Luka Samanic

18 – 28

Start of the second quarter

18 – 28

End of the first quarter

18 – 28

Markus Howard [Baskonia] miss the triple

18 – 28

Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Markus Howard

18 – 28

Luka Samanic [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Khalifa Diop

18 – 28

Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

17 – 28

Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the first free throw

16 – 28

1st Intentional personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] about Markus Howard

16 – 28

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

16 – 27

1st personal foul by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

16 – 27

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] and additional free kick for the %number%ª foul by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

16 – 24

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Tray [Baskonia]

14 – 24

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid]

14 – 21

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

14 – 21

Basket by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot [Baskonia]

12 – 21

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Trent Forrest.

12 – 21

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde

12 – 21

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

12 – 21

Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]

12 – 19

Donta Hall’s Mate [Baskonia] with assistance from Trent Forrest

10 – 19

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Donta Hall.

10 – 19

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

10 – 19

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Markus Howard.

10 – 19

Sander Raieste [Baskonia] miss the triple

10 – 19

Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid]

10 – 17

Trent Forrest Dunk [Baskonia]

8 – 17

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde

8 – 14

Trent Forrest [Baskonia] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

8 – 14

Donta Hall [Baskonia] misses the extra free throw, Mario Hezonja grabs the rebound

8 – 14

1st personal foul by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] on Donta Hall when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

8 – 14

Donta Hall Basket [Baskonia] and additional free throw for the %number%ª foul by Edy Tavares

6 – 14

Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] miss the triple. Offensive rebound goes to Donta Hall

6 – 14

Eli Ndiaye triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

6 – 11

Sander Raieste’s first personal foul [Baskonia] about Dzanan Musa

6 – 11

Chima Moneke Basket [Baskonia]

4 – 11

Donta Hall [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke

4 – 11

Chima Moneke [Baskonia] the basket misses. Offensive rebound goes to Donta Hall

4 – 11

Markus Howard [Baskonia] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Chima Moneke

4 – 11

Alberto Abalde Bomb [Real Madrid]

4 – 9

Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the third free throw

3 – 9

Markus Howard [Baskonia] makes the second free throw

2 – 9

Markus Howard [Baskonia] miss the 1st free throw

2 – 9

1st personal foul by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] on Markus Howard when he was shooting from three.

2 – 9

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defensive rebound by Donta Hall

2 – 9

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw

2 – 9

1st personal foul by Donta Hall [Baskonia] on Edy Tavares when he pitched for two.

2 – 9

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

2 – 9

Kamar Baldwin [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.

2 – 9

Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Eli Ndiaye

2 – 7

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chima Moneke

2 – 7

Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

2 – 5

Markus Howard’s first personal foul [Baskonia] about Facundo Campazzo

2 – 5

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chima Moneke

2 – 5

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

2 – 2

Chima Moneke Bomb [Baskonia]

0 – 2

Alley-Hoop by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

0 – 0

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] the hook misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

0 – 0

Markus Howard [Baskonia] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

0 – 0

Start of the match