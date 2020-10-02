The Euroleague returns to Vitoria after more than half a year on hiatus and does so with fans in the stands. About 400 will meet in the Buesa Arena. What does not happen in the ACB, because the CSD imposes the same scenario in all the pavilions so as not to alter the competitive equality, happens in the continental tournament. At the moment, only three games with spectators on the opening day; but up to eight of the 18 teams will open the doors to their fans with the permission from local governments. Yesterday we saw four hundred fans in Valencia and this Friday they will be around 1,600 in Moscow, on the Khimki court. “It seems unfair to me, I think it should be played under the same conditions. The pandemic cannot be controlled, but the fair thing would be either all with an audience or all without an audience “, argues Laso, who is betting that there will soon be fans in each pavilion.

The TD Systems Baskonia-Real Madrid tonight has many incentives. Both are equal to five victories in their ten European duels. A month ago, in the preseason, in a friendly in Valdebebas, the whites won by 15 and Dusko Ivanovic drew a lesson from his rival: “It is an expert team that reads the game very well, one of the best, and gets many easy baskets in transition. That is why we must ensure that it is played in static”. Dragic is low on the premises, while the Royal gets Randolph back, loses Reyes (sprained ankle) and maintains the absences of Taylor and Llull. The Menorcan, also with a sprain, could play now if necessary, but he will not be forced. The Euroleague is back.