The Joventut stays alive, and that, after the first part of the Baskonia, has a lot of merit. 66% of success in the triple for those of Dusko Ivanovic in a first part in which, first, he had fun Pierria Henry (10 + 4) and then Jekiri, Peters and Polonara (12 + 3 + 2) they took over. Much of the air in the Penya comes from the puffs of Jackson, very fresh being the newcomer. 11 points for him that, added to Tomic’s 9 and Dimitrijevic’s 8, leave the second part more than open.