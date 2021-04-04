The game was very close until the break. One of the problems Baskonia had to face was Henry’s injury when he was running in the 15th minute. The American injured his foot and the rest of the game saw him from the bench and the bicycle. 34-36 at the equator with 9 points from Giedraitis and 8 from Youssoupha Fall. The second part was already another story.

But, for the injured, those of MoraBanc Andorra. There were more people in the row of headdresses than on the bench, which had to be completed with the summons of boys from the second team. Navarro surprised with Jelinek and Paulí in the starting five. It was like a wake-up call to Senglin. And it did not go wrong since, after a basket by Sy, Paulí’s first triple came.

Those from the Principality took the initiative in the first installment with a great role from Parisian Sy (9 points in 7 minutes). Fall’s entry onto the court again created problems for his rivals and, by the end of the opening quarter, things were 23-21. By then Andorra had already shown its power in the offensive rebound but, from 25-26, with a triple by Vildoza, TD Systems began to take the initiative on the scoreboard. Ivanovic’s men adjusted their defense better and balanced the rebound.

Lithuanian Kulvietis made his debut at MoraBanc, showing that he still lacks acclimatization. Until the break the two teams made few personal fouls. So what faced two old acquaintances who usually bet on intensity. Ibón Navarro was Ivanovic’s second at Baskonia and tried to surprise the Montenegrin with some defensive traps like the area with which the second room closed. 34-36 and everyone to the changing rooms at rest time.

TD Systems began to break through in the third period (42-51, min. 24) with the two very inspired Lithuanians, both Sedekerskis and, above all, Giedraitis. Senglin, with 10 points in 7 minutes, was the one who supported the locals in the light. Andorra wasted in the 29th minute an unsportsmanlike game that it managed fatally. Paulí missed both free throws and his team later lost possession. 52-63, maximum so far, and ten minutes ahead to solve the morning.

The two teams accumulated 9 losses as soon as the final quarter began but, in the third, which was the take-off, Ivanovic’s men only committed one. The last minutes were relatively comfortable for the Basques (55-71, min. 34, although later there were approaches like 64-71) and they resolved the game in a definitive week in which they will have to win in Valencia in the Euroleague and wait for the stumbles of Real Madrid and Zenit if they want to enter the Top-8. The extent of Henry’s injury will have to be seen, as he looks like a sprained ankle on his right foot; As soon as you arrive in Vitoria, the pertinent tests will be done.