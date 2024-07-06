Home page World

Sad footage from Scotland: A seven-meter-long giant shark was washed up dead on the beach. Rescuers had to arrive with a tractor to remove the heavy carcass.

Maidens – For animal lovers, the images from Maidens in South Ayrshire, Scotland, are not easy to digest. A meter-long giant shark washed up on the coast of the town last weekend, on June 30th. While residents had previously hoped to save the animal, the carcass had to be removed from the beach with a tractor shortly afterwards.

Basking shark drifts lifeless off Scottish coast – residents immediately alerted

Scottish Yolanda McCall told the British newspaper Daily Recorda friend told her about the giant shark near the beach on Sunday evening. Due to the size of the animal, the two residents initially assumed it was a whale. “It was floating in the water and we couldn’t tell if it was dead or alive. If it was still alive, I wanted to try to help,” the woman told local media. Recently, a Huge shark spotted near Mediterranean beach.

Scottish woman Yolanda McCall alerted the coast guard after she spotted the giant shark in the sea. Shortly afterwards, the dead animal was found on the beach. © IMAGO / Jam Press

She eventually swam to the giant shark in her wetsuit. However, she quickly realized that the animal was no longer alive. Apparently the animal, which can grow up to ten meters long, had become entangled in a rope. “Perhaps it got tired of freeing itself from the rope,” the Scottish woman suspects. Shortly afterwards, a coastal protection team also confirmed the animal’s death.

He had apparently become entangled in a rope: Dead giant shark had to be removed by tractor

When the tide later went out, the basking shark was stranded in the sand. Dead animals have been washing up in the Baltic Sea recently“The rangers both identified it as a basking shark, the second largest fish in our oceans,” the Scottish woman continues. In order to remove the carcass of the seven-meter-long basking shark, the local authorities had to arrive with a tractor.

The heavy carcass of the stranded giant shark had to be lifted from the beach with a tractor. © IMAGO / Jam Press

“It is tragic to see one of these amazing animals washed up on a beach,” says Calum Duncan of the marine Conservation Society in Scotland. He recommends that people who come across a dead marine animal contact the authorities. As with the stranded basking shark, samples could then be taken to find out why “this incredible animal ended up on the beach”. It was only in April that a Hiking group rescues a washed-up shark on the North Sea coast.

Second largest fish in the world: basking shark is considered an endangered species

Basking sharks can weigh up to four tons and are the second largest known fish in the world after the whale shark. Although the animals may seem intimidating due to their size, as they eat plankton they pose no danger to humans. In recent years, the population of basking sharks has declined significantly due to harpoon hunting and fishing nets. The species is therefore considered to be highly endangered, as the Marine Conservation Foundation communicates. (nbe)