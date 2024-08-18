American Banchero made the first four-point shot in basketball history

The first ever four-point shot was made in professional basketball, according to RBC.

The event took place in a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) match between the Meralco Bolts and Magnolia Hotshots. The Bolts’ American basketball player Chris Banchero scored the goal.

The shot helped the defender’s team from the USA to win. The game ended with a score of 99:94 in favor of Meralco.

The PBA was the first professional league in the world to include four-point shots in its regulations. A special line is drawn on the court, which is 8.2 meters from the ring. Four points are awarded for accurate shots from behind it.