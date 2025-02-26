Tibor Pleiss was in Bamberg last weekend, where he knows his way around. Combined against Bulgaria, with his 2.18 meters he was once again the longest on the floor. He has recently been a national basketball player again after an eternal break, like when he played at the Brose Baskets between 2009 and 2012. Long ago, but the Bamberg fans did not forget him, they dedicated him and colleague Daniel Theis (another former) a poster with the inscription “Welcome Home Daniel and Tibor”.

Where it is at home, Pleiss, 35, once said in an interview with the SZ years ago – “Home Is, Where The Dom is”, he said proudly at the time. As a native of Cologne, the home stays on the Rhine forever, even if you are now a long -distance basketball. Pleiss’ the latest move is now taking place from Sicily to Athens. The center changes from its previous Trapani Shark association to the Euroleague club Panathinaikos. This Wednesday morning, the former NBA man (12 missions for Utah Jazz) completed the medical check in the Greek capital, and is loaned by Trapani until the end of the season.

At “Pana” it starts directly for him, the first training session at the big club with the fanatical fans is still at lunchtime. The cameras of the waiting television people flashed on Tuesday that Pleiss had traveled to Athens on Tuesday – a new player at Panathinaikos is almost a state of Greece in the basketball crushed. And Pleiss promptly had to explain to a reporter pulse “that everything is going very quickly”, that he “is really happy” because he would finally end up with one of Europe’s “top teams”.

So his career, which had actually been inclined with the step in Italy’s league last summer, gets a turn again. Sometimes it goes down a bit, but: Pleiss is still the most successful and long -lasting German in Europe’s top basketball. Twice (2021 and 2022) he won the Euroleague, this highly demanding competition, in the basketball from Germany in a key role. The only other German Euroleague winner is called Patrick Femerling, who triumphed with Barcelona in 2003 (previously Chris Welp and Mike Koch won the previous competition).

Pleiss can win the Euroleague with Athens for the third time

With Panathinkaikos, Pleiss now has the chance to even get the trophy a third time, because the defending champion is back on this season. You are currently in third place in the table – the new from Germany will be used against Villeurbanne next Friday. “I should be ready right away, the coach wrote to me,” said Pleiss. And it fits this story that he knows him well: under Ergin Ataman he spent profitable years in Istanbul. He played for six years at Efes – an unusually long stage in the Hire & Fire business of European basketball. The fact that the Greeks get Panathinkaikos Pleiss has concrete personnel reasons: Your as the first center of scheduled Frenchman Mathias Lessort broke his fibula, and his replacement Ömer Yurtseven also fails with a knee injury.

So Pleiss will get plenty of time, it should bring in its size, tidy up under the basket, but also use his fine throwing hand to make the game wider. “Until yesterday I didn’t even know that I would change, but gave me some time, then it will be,” he says. For him, an adventure begins again, which he had probably no longer believed.