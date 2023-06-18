Basketball | Youtube personality behaved threateningly towards Brittney Griner – new security measures

Griner’s travel arrangements are being improved to make them safer due to the harassment incident

From the Russian a basketball star released from prison Brittney Griner and his team were harassed at the Dallas airport on Saturday, June 10. The Phoenix Mercury team represented by Griner was waiting for a commercial flight to Indianapolis.

There are opponents to Griner’s release in the prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. ESPN’s according to the police report received, the incident was caused by a right-wing YouTube personality Alex Steinwho tried to push past a team security person toward Griner.

Stein appeared aggressive and made disrespectful comments to Griner, ESPN reported. Stein, who was filming Griner on his phone, refused to leave despite requests.

American the rules of the women’s basketball league WNBA prohibit teams from traveling on chartered flights. Exceptions to the rule are only playoffs and back-to-back matches, to which teams are allowed to travel on chartered flights.

Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner demanded safer travel arrangements on Twitter after the incident.

“Our team nervously huddled in the corner, not knowing how to act. We demand better,” wrote Turner.

ESPN’s according to the information received, the WNBA would grant Griner a special permit to travel on private charter flights for the rest of the season.

Neither the WNBA nor the Phoenix Mercury have confirmed the information. However, WNBA representative Cathy Engelbert told ESPN that Griner’s travel and safety plans have been adjusted.