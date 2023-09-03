Lithuania beat the United States 110-104 in the match valid for the second phase of the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Both teams go to the quarterfinals. After the defeat, the USA will face Italy in the quarter-final scheduled for Tuesday 5 September. The Baltics dominate the first quarter 31-12 and resist the overwhelming return of the Americans, who try to get back on track with a 28-17 run in the third quarter. The fourth period is a festival of attacks: 39-39, Usa knocks out despite Anthony Edwards’ 35 points. Lithuania enchants with a splendid choral performance in which the performances of Mindaugas Kuzminskas (14 points), Vaidas Karniniauskas (15) and Jonas Valanciunas (12) stand out.