Basketball World Cup | The United States washed its face and smoked Italy

The USA last won the men’s world championship in 2014.

of the United States the men’s national basketball team washed its face in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in the Philippines when it smoked Italy 100-63.

The best scorer in the quarter-finals was Mikal Bridges with 24 points.

The United States advanced to the top eight as the second in the playoff group, as it lost to Lithuania 104-110 on Sunday.

In the semifinals, the basketball giant will meet the winner of Wednesday’s Germany-Latvia match.

The United States last won the men’s world championship in 2014. At that time, the team included players who became NBA superstars such as Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving mixed Anthony Davis.

The team still has a lot of young talent, but the country has had a habit of sending its absolute best only to the Olympics. Along with the game performances, criticism has been heaped on the coaching, which is led by a multiple NBA winner Steve Kerr.