Basketball World Cup | The teammates revealed, the strange habit of Susijeng’s “shower man” is captured in these pictures

Okinawa

It starts suddenly and ends quickly. Okinawa rain.

A couple of drops warn of what’s to come, and soon the water will pour: as if there were too many holes in the watering can. It’s like taking a hot shower that spreads warm steam throughout the bathroom.

It’s hard to avoid the shower-related sentiment after talking with Susijeng’s players during the World Cup.

Sanoma asked the players about the strangest habit or routine in the dressing room. Each of the 12 players said Alex Murphy and a shower. Also Murphy himself. So let’s let the man speak his mind.

Murphy posed in front of the water feature on the hotel’s terrace to be photographed.

“I have a strange habit. I always take a shower before the match. I usually do it about 1.5 hours before the match, when we get to the locker room,” says Murphy.

“I want to feel clean. I wake myself up in the shower by varying the temperature: cold, hot, cold, hot. Five minutes is enough. Then I’m ready, Let’s go!”

Murphy, 30, doesn’t remember where the habit started. He says that he already did the same in high school. The habit still arouses wonder, even though the teammates are already used to it.

“The newer guys are watching what the hell I’m doing.”

Murphy says he showers 3-4 times a day. For the beginning of the morning, after training and at the end of the evening.

“Sometimes my thoughts run best in the shower.”

Fast running of thoughts is needed from Murphy and the whole team in order to open up a place in the upper continuation block. Finland’s strengths include unity and compactness, which has been honed over the years.

Murphy also has experience in less cohesive playing. That story begins in the 2020–21 season.

Murphy played in Spain’s second tier for Granada, while his older brother Eric played his first season in Japan’s second division in the Fukushima Firebonds. He praised Japan and said he was enjoying himself.

“We talk all the time, and at the end of the season we joked that we should find some way to play on the same team.”

The joke soon became reality. Alex was transferred to the care of Erik’s player agent, and he handled the contract to Fukushima. This is how the brothers were together.

“When the opportunity came, it was obvious that I took it. The team could have been in any country.”

Murphy has a family coat of arms tattooed on his chest. So are his two brothers.

The brothers lived in the same block of flats, almost as neighbors. They were practically together for the entire nine-month season.

“It was definitely the funnest, most enjoyable and best year of my career. A dream that came true.”

Murphy’s the game went on, and at the end of the season the average score was 14. The team was good, but a common language was missing. Murphy says the strangest thing about basketball was the constant presence of an interpreter.

The situation required adaptation from all parties and affected how close the team could become. There was practically no time spent together outside the field.

“It was difficult to find a connection. It felt strange.”

The lack of a common language and shared experiences was also occasionally visible in the matches, which caused frustration.

“Especially if there is a timeout at the end of a tight match, and everyone should be on the same page about the plan. The situation was certainly the same for Japanese players and other teams as well. It was definitely different from what I’m used to.”

Last season, Murphy played in the Japanese premier league for Levanga Hokkaido. The scoring rate remained good, and the average score at the end of the season was 12.6.

“ “Money is not the reason why I play, but this is my profession, and the salary is very important. Two years in Japan were good for me.”

In the coming season, Murphy will wear the uniform of Estudiantes, who play in the Spanish premier league.

The time in Japan was the fulfillment of one of Murphy’s dreams, but also a big financial leap. He does not want to reveal his salary, but still gives an indication of the size of the leap.

“In my first year here, I earned approximately the same amount as in the previous four seasons. The money is not why I play, but this is my profession and the pay is important. Two years in Japan were good for me.”

Murphy suffered from injuries in the early days of his career, which taught him to take care of the tool, i.e. the body. Many ways of body care have become routine, and now at the age of 30, Murphy estimates that he spends about an hour a day on various maintenance activities.

These include yoga, cold pools and a sauna, which Murphy “really, really loves”. Murphy has a Finnish mother and an American father.

“Love for the sauna is definitely Finnish in me.”

The difficult years have also made me appreciate the current situation. Murphy says he thought a lot about his career during the summer.

“There are things I would do differently with this knowledge, but that’s life. Learning and growing are part of the journey, and my journey has been quite unique.”

Alex Murphy is happy.

“I hope I still have many years of playing left, but when I look back I am really grateful. I am very happy right now.”

Murphy would be even happier if Finland cleared its way to the upper promotion group in the World Cup. Australia was too tough, so Japan and Germany would have to be knocked out.

Murphy is ready to play his own card in the Finnish jersey. But before that, he takes a shower.