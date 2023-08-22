Basketball World Cup | Susijeng’s Ilari Seppälä revealed his tough bench result: “The upper body was done”

Seppälä also commented on Lauri Markkanen’s console gaming.

Okinawa

How much get off the bench? Who has the weirdest routine in Susijeng?

The Finnish men’s national basketball team is a united group with a good team spirit. That is one guarantee of success. The players sit down one at a time to be grilled by Sanoma in Okinawa during the World Cup to tell a little about themselves and the other members of the team.

First in line is the rear man Ilari Seppäläwho revealed, among other things, his quite convincing gym results and his views Lauri Markkanen for console gaming.

Who is the loudest in the locker room?

“I may have to give the youth department, Olivier Nkamhoua. The level of stories varies. There is no one who always has good things, but In Sasu [Salin] hits quite well in general.”

Who runs the music side?

“Miro [Little] was at some point. Got some feedback about it, so went back to Sasu. When there is an older section in this team, Sasu’s music is more to my taste. Sometimes there was also a guardian Jussi Laukkonen. If no one else wants to, then Miro will call, otherwise maybe a bit moved to the side.”

Do you belong to the Playstation section of the team?

“I belong.”

Is Lauri Markkanen the team’s worst Call of Duty player, as captain Sasu Salin has said?

“Lauri said that he stopped playing it last season. The basket also went quite well, so maybe it’s a good choice to focus more on the basket. However, the last European Championships went quite well and he played well there. I trust that you will be able to perform in basketball as well.”

Who has the weirdest habit or routine?

“Alex Murphy take a shower in the booth before every game. Whether it’s a home or away game, the others put on their shoes and game gear, and he takes off all his clothes. I have seen one American reinforcement do the same, but they are quite rare.”

Who has the biggest bounce in the gang?

“Lauri or Olivier. I don’t know who I dare to give it to. We were working at K-Market, and it was a race to get the sticker on the wall as high as possible. Lauri won it, so I’ll give him the title.”

What is your best result in the gym?

“Maybe not today anymore, but last season I bench pressed 127.5 kilos. I had a broken ankle last season, so I had to do more upper body work. It was a good result.”

Tell us something about Lauri that is not yet known.

“Lauri, here we are asking you something that is not yet known!” Seppälä shouts to Markkanen sitting in an armchair in the hotel lobby. However, no help is forthcoming.

“Something you dare to say… I don’t know if it’s known, but Lauri has a pretty big shoe collection in the Yankees.”

Who is the coolest of the gang?

“Mikael Jantunen. It usually has a stylish overall feel.”