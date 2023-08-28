Basketball World Cup | Susijeng’s fans wonder about the action of the competition organizers: “They prefer to keep it empty, I can’t understand that”

Okinawa

Ball moves from player to player, and finally the basketball sock swings at the end of a spectacular drive to the basket. Mouths turn into a smile, the Finnish team cheers.

However, there is no big shudder from the audience, because now the basketball World Cup is not on the stage in the Okinawa arena, but in the city of Okinawa, on the court next to Araha beach.

The large court area is divided into three parts, and one of them is played by a quartet of Finnish basketball fans. They form a team Kimmo Uusikumpu their children Sam’s19, and Nooran12, with and their friend Aron Häyrynen15.

They have been watching Finland’s opening match against Australia the day before, and now it’s their turn to show off their playing skills and have fun on the field.

The team consisting of teenage Japanese boys is powerless against the Finns. The game ends and it’s time for a drink break. Sunshine, heat over 30 degrees and really humid air make the sport exceptionally tough.

Water tasted good to Kimmo Uusikummu during the games break.

“This is a long-term dream. I have been to the men’s and women’s European Futsal Championships before. The other daughter is on her honeymoon, so the wife is home alone. As an entrepreneur, he couldn’t take two weeks off right now,” says Kimmo Uusikumpu.

Uusikumpu’s travel budget is around 3,000 euros per participant.

“I’m a bit of a sports fanatic myself, so I try to show the kids what this is like.”

“Permission for the trip was given to Noora a day before departure. He studies here with all the books.”

A good friend also belongs to the same travel party Heidi Tirri her husband Arin with.

“It was an easy decision to leave. Kimmo said that we should go somewhere sometime. We were in Seoul [Etelä-Koreassa] a couple of days. We came on the day of the game, changed our clothes and went to the game,” says Heidi Tirri.

Such footwear is suitable for playing street basketball, says Aron Häyrynen.

Finns don’t have to be alone in Okinawa, because the president of the national team’s supporters association has fans Risto Virtanen according to the estimate, there were 600–700.

“About 50 people have come through us. There are a couple of hundred people in the WhatsApp group I founded, but not everyone in all the groups is in it,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen has been present at all of Susijeng’s value competitions. This time the trip started a little awkwardly, when the suitcases of the group of four were left in Amsterdam. A couple of days have passed with a scant amount of clothes.

The people from Helsinki also came in the same group Marjut Hänninen and Johanna Juvonen. They have gone to every value tournament with Susijeng and in addition to every qualifying match since 2017.

“I am really surprised that there are so many Finns here. However, we are quite far away”, Hänninen reflects.

The two have met in a World Cup qualifying match in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2017, and their friendship has also expanded beyond the basketball stands.

“Now we always go to Maiju’s cottage on Midsummer.”

Next, however, the journey continues from Okinawa to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, where the ranking matches will be played. Hännis, Juvose and Virtase have a ticket to the final.

“I got married six weeks ago, and now I’m on my honeymoon here without my wife. He is also an entrepreneur, so better to work. Let’s look at a real honeymoon when we get the hang of it,” Virtanen says and laughs.

For Risto Virtanes, following Susijeng is an integral part of life.

On the stream is one big point of criticism regarding the Games for now, which is also shared by Uusikumpu.

During the opening half of the Australia match, there were empty benches in the best seats in the stands. For the second half, some of the seats were filled thanks to self-motivated Finnish supporters.

“The big problem is that there were a lot of Finnish supporters in the upper stands, almost to the ceiling. For the second half, we went behind the officials’ tables. It was empty. The organizers chased away 4-5 rows of Finns behind me. They prefer to keep it empty, I can’t understand that,” Virtanen wonders.

“We were in the seats obtained through the association there on the pipe shelf. Then we moved down as a group, and yes, there was a pretty good atmosphere in our stand”, says Uusikumpu.

Although the Okinawa arena was not nearly full for the opening match, Uusikummui had problems with getting tickets. The last ticket was released only a day before the match.

The continuation is secured by a ticket package that includes two matches a day until Wednesday. The trip home comes on Sunday. Until then, the plan is to enjoy basketball and the weather.

“It takes a little getting used to the heat. But it’s cool to watch on the spot, a completely different feeling than watching on TV. We managed to encourage until the very last minutes”, says Sami Uusikumpu.

Finland will continue to need endurance and encouragement in order to be able to update the profit column.