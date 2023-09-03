The Finnish fans themselves got to play basketball in the beach scenery of Okinawa. Pictured is Noora Uusikumpu.

HS cameraman Rio Gandara followed the Finnish national basketball team for two weeks at the World Championships in Okinawa, Japan.

Okinawa

Finland the national men’s basketball team played in the final tournament of the World Cup for the second time in its history. In the end, Susijeng’s balance was recorded as two wins and three losses.

Sanoma followed the team for two weeks in Okinawa, Japan. Cameraman Rio Gandaran the photos show that there were bitter disappointments, moments of joy and touching fan meetings.

Okinawa offered tropical weather, beautiful sunsets, palm-lined beach boulevards and surprising encounters.

The Finnish team lived in the Chatan district. Next door was an area known as American Village.

Lauri Markkanen’s autograph was also in demand among the WC tournament employees.

Several different throwing competitions were seen in Susijeng’s training. Picture of the training hall before the start of the tournament.

Finnish national team sports director Henrik Dettmann and head coach Lassi Tuovi on their way from training to the hotel.

Lauri Markkanen’s moves caught the media’s attention even before the first match.

See also Cryptocurrencies | Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas Lauri Markkanen honed his throw in Susijeng’s practice.

The wolf gang ran.

The long wait ended, and the tournament began with a match against Australia.

The result was a complete crash. Mikael Jantunen under pressure from Australia’s defense.

The hundreds of Finnish fans in the Okinawa arena were disappointed in the opening match.

All teams used their own buses to travel between the hotel and the halls. Pictured is Miro Little.

Susijeng supporter Sami Uusikumpu got sweaty during the basketball games at Chatani beach. It has been over 30 degrees and very humid in Okinawa throughout the Games.

Finnish fans gathered before the matches at the beach bar.

The sunset woke up people’s inner photographer. Okinawa is one of the most popular tourist destinations among Japanese people.

Japanese fans arrived in droves at the Okinawa Arena regardless of the day and the match.

The 213-centimeter Lauri Markkanen fought with the 167-centimeter Yuki Togashi. Finland lost its clear lead and eventually lost its second match 88–98. See also NATO | Croatian President: Croatia must block NATO and Sweden's NATO membership if Bosnia and Herzegovina's electoral dispute is not resolved

The Finnish players lifted captain Sasu Salin up after a hard contact.

The cheering of the Japanese supporters was passionate throughout the tournament.

The US military base can be seen from the Okinawa arena.

The robot-looking World Cup mascot named JIP was prominently displayed in the arena. The mascot often participated in break dance programs.

Finland’s difficulties continued against Germany in the final match of the first group. Moritz Wagner dunking.

Head coach Lassi Tuovilla had enough to think about after three losing games.

Susijeng’s players arrived to meet the fans after the disappointments of the first group.

Autographs were asked for, among other things, shirts, balls and the Finnish flag.

Hundreds of fans lined up to get autographs from the players.

In the lower continuation group, Susijengi found a common note, and Lauri Markkanen was the king of the field against Cape Verde.

See also Lufthansa is struggling with massive IT problems - numerous failures and delays The Okinawa arena could hold a maximum of 7,374 spectators during World Cup matches. Finland’s matches had an average of around 6,000 spectators.

Cape Verde fought, but could not match Finland’s improved team play. Alexander Madsen fought the 221-centimeter Walter “Edy” Tavares with an offensive basket.

Many Japanese people protect themselves from the sun with shades.

The weather in Okinawa is quite changeable. The sunshine changes in an instant to heavy rain and wind. And soon it will be sunny again. At night, the temperature drops to around 25 degrees.

There were enough organizers and other race officials for every corner.

There was enough color variation in the boots of the Finnish team.

Finland’s good form in the lower extension group continued against Venezuela.

Finland ended the tournament with a 90–75 victory and secured a place in the Olympic qualifiers.

The Venezuelan tournament, on the other hand, ended in heavy disappointment.