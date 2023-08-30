Basketball World Cup | Sean Sheldon arrived in Finland from America and was immediately impressed: “I just thought that this is a great country”

Sean Sheldon coaches Lauri Markkas in both Utah Jazz and Susijeng. He has seen Markkanen’s growth as a star from the field.

American Sean Sheldon was impressed by what he saw as the plane curved over Helsinki.

The basketball coach who grew up in Michigan got used to living in the middle of lakes in his childhood, so the Finnish landscape looked familiar to Sheldon, 30. There are thousands of lakes in the state of Michigan, hundreds of thousands in Finland.

“I love Finnish lakes. I feel like at home. When I flew to Finland for the first time, I just thought that this is a great country,” Sheldon recalls.

Sheldon arrived in Finland this summer because the assistant coach of the NBA club Utah Jazz is part of the Finnish men’s national basketball team’s coaching group.

Sheldon spent the camp before the World Cup in Finland, for about a month in total. After that, Sheldon traveled with Susijeng to Okinawa, Japan for the World Championships currently underway.

Sheldon admired Finland’s sunny summer and nature by walking all possible distances. Maybe Sheldon will take a dip in a lake in Finland.

Sheldon’s previous contact with Finland has been limited to the Utah Jazz star player Lauri Markkanen to work with. Sheldon has seen Markkanen’s development first hand.

Sheldon worked as the video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs from 2019-22. In those years, Markkanen played for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sheldon didn’t write Markkanen about the opponent’s team in the observation reports he made until the end of the report.

Markkanen was talented, a good player, but not a star. It showed in Sheldon’s work.

Like Markkanen, Sheldon joined the Utah Jazz organization for the last NBA season. The change has been remarkable, as Sheldon’s former colleagues have been able to mark Markkanen in bold text in their reports.

“Lauri has developed so much since I first observed him. He was a role player in Chicago. He was not focused on in the surveillance report. Today, he is the number one thing in the report – the opponent is the first to think about how we stop Lauri. Lauri’s status has changed enormously,” says Sheldon.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy worked as an assistant coach for the Spurs at the same time Sheldon was with the Spurs as a video coordinator.

After Hardy got the Jazz coach, he called Sheldon and asked him to be his assistant coach. Sheldon agreed.

One of the insights of the first Jazz autumn was realizing Markkanen’s current level. Markkanen shined in the European Championships as a Finnish superstar, showing that he would be a star in the NBA as well. The matter did not go unnoticed in Salt Lake City.

“When we watched the European Championship, we saw what Lauri is capable of. Lauri didn’t just do one thing – he did everything. He had freedom, he showed versatile attacking abilities and versatile defensive abilities. We thought we should do the same in Jazz. He should not be restricted, but given freedom,” Sheldon reveals.

Part Sheldon joined the wolf gang when Finland’s head coach Lassi Tuovi and the head of coaching of the Basketball Association Henrik Dettmann visited Salt Lake City in early 2023 to meet Markka.

“They saw that I worked a lot with Lauri. After a while, Lauri asked me if I would be interested in joining Susijeng. I got the green light from Jazz. I have been wonderfully received at Susijeng. I haven’t felt like an outsider.”

In Susijeng, Sheldon focuses on individual coaching and video coaching with the players.