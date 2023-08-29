Reigning champions Spain beat Brazil 96-78 to resume their position as favorites and reach the final matches of the World Cup. During the match, Santiago Aldama, 22, was the offensive figure for those led by Sergio Scariolo. In other results, the United States defeated Greece and Venezuela fell to Cape Verde, thus complicating their chances of advancing to the next phase.

The Red of the heights once again gave a coup of authority in the Basketball World Cup that takes place jointly in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, where Spain plays its first phase matches in the latter venue.

After the victory achieved in their first appearance against the Ivory Coast, questioned about the quality of their rival, the Iberian quintet prevailed over Brazil, a team that in theory should have competed for first place in the group, but that is currently not going through its best moment at the international level.

As expected, the game played at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta was even during the first half where Spain ended up winning with a score of 50-42. However, a 32-19 run in favor of the Iberians in the last quarter was decisive for the second Spanish triumph in the tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santiago Aldama was the best scorer of the match, coming off the bench, adding 15 points in just over 21 minutes of play. Aldama, who is taking his first steps with the Spanish national team, was supported by Willy Hernangómez who scored 14 points.

For Brazil, Bruno Caboclo was the best on offense with 15 points.

The next appearance of Spain, which secured its ticket to the second round, will be against the Iranian team, which fell to the Ivory Coast 69-71 on August 30. That same day, Brazil will close their group stage and seek qualification against the African quintet.

USA defeated Greece and remains steadfast in its goal of regaining the title

Covered in a collective game, where up to four players posted double digits in the scoring box, the United States defeated Greece 109-81 in its second appearance.

It is worth remembering that the United States, despite not having the great stars of the NBA, brought together young talents from what is considered the best basketball in the world to fulfill the task of winning the gold medal and recovering prestige after losing in the quarterfinals. final of the World Cup held in China in 2019.

In this game, guard Austin Reaves came off the bench to add 15 points and be the best offensive team led by Steve Kerr.

The key to the American victory was speed. The American Union quintet scored 32 counterattack points and also punished Greece with 20 points after turnovers. Likewise, the 60 points of the substitute players were decisive for the victory against the Europeans who only added 45 points in said section.

The next presentation for the United States will be on August 30, when they face Jordan, a rival that lost on the day against the New Zealand team 95-87. Meanwhile, Greece, which does not have Giannis Antetokounmpo in its ranks after surgery for a knee injury, will close against the oceanic quintet.

Venezuela failed against Cape Verde

At the Okinawa Arena in Japan, the Venezuelan team lost in its second appearance, this time against Cape Verde, which is making its debut in the tournament, with a score of 75-81.

The South American quintet, led by Argentine Fernando Duró, defended well against the offense of Real Madrid center Edy Tavares in Spain, limiting him to six points, although the 2.21-meter player managed to grab 14 rebounds.

Given Edy’s limited offensive contribution, Betinho Gomes, Will Tavares and Ivan Almeida took the offensive baton for the African quintet. Gomes finished the game with 22 points, while Will Tavares and Almeida added 20 and 18 points respectively, the latter with 15 of them in the third quarter.

Venezuela, after falling 23 – 24 in the first quarter, was able to win the first half by 13 points difference thanks to a 23 – 9 run in the second period. Cape Verde reacted in the third quarter thanks to Almeida’s offense, while Edy Tavares’ contribution in the last quarter, both in defense and offense, was decisive in sealing their first World Cup win.

Cape Verde’s next presentation will be against Slovenia, which beat Georgia 88-67, on August 30.

Other results of the fourth day of competition

Group B: Puerto Rico 77 – 94 Serbian

Chinese 69 – 89 South Sudan