Basketball World Cup | Miro Little tells which popular artist plays in Susijeng’s booth most often

Miro Little sat on Sanoma’s torture bench and told what kind of music was playing in Susijeng’s booth.

Okinawa

What is your best result in the gym? Who is the loudest in Susijeng?

The Finnish men’s national basketball team has become known as a united group with a good team spirit. That is one guarantee of success. One by one, the players sat down to be grilled by Sanoma in Okinawa to tell a little about themselves and the other members of the team.

Susijeng’s DJ is not set in stone, but a 19-year-old playmaker Miro Little has become perhaps the team’s hardest-working musician. Now Little tells what kind of music plays in Susijeng’s booth.

Who is the loudest in the locker room?

“Lauri [Markkanen] or Sasu [Salin].”

Who has the best or worst taste in music?

“Many have probably called me the worst because I play songs all the time. In my opinion, my taste is the best.”

What are you playing in the booth?

“A lot of Yankee rap, sometimes Finnish rap. Going to keep the gang moving.”

I’m not an expert on Finnish rap. What Finnish rap do you listen to in the wolf booth?

“The most calls have been made Ghetto massbecause Lauri asks him all the time.”

It is the Jyväskylä connection.

“That’s right. I have played my favorite song second most SHRTY.”

Who has the best stories?

“‘Blacksmith’ [Ilari Seppälä].”

What types?

“Receipts, good things.”

Who has the biggest bounce?

“On Lauri. Head to the iron is pretty convincing.”

Who is the coolest on the team?

“I. Whatever I put on it looks good.”

Who has the best playing shoes on the team?

“I have. With Alex (Murphy) is pretty good with.”