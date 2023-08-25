Basketball World Cup | Lauri Markkanen’s bump scared him: “I’m not going to start making excuses”

Markkanen got hit in the knee when Josh Green tackled him.

Finland after a promising start, suffered a crushing loss to Australia at the men’s basketball World Cup on Friday.

The machine of the third in the world ranking started slowly under the pressure of Susijeng, but in the end the power was too much for Finland.

“A bit of a split game. It was shown that you can play with anyone in this tournament when you play from our basket. In the first half, our style of play was executed well and we defended well”, Finland’s best scorer Lauri Markkanen comment.

In the match, Markkanen scored 19 points, took eight rebounds and made four assists leading to the basket. He had suggestions for improvement in mind for the next editions.

“Perhaps the concentration was a bit off, and we were a bit in the wrong places. But all credit to Australia, they defended well and made it difficult. There are things that can be done better. You can play the simplest basket and not look for homerun attacks. Of course they were able to punish the losses.”

Markkanen got a knock on the knee in the opening period, when Josh Green tackled him near the sideline.

Markkanen sat on the sidelines for a long time, and for a moment the situation looked quite worrying for Finland.

Eventually Markkanen got up and walked a little around the field, being careful with his feet. In the end, there was no major problem, but he was able to continue playing.

“Yes, it was a small hit, but I won’t start making excuses. Somehow was able to play, let’s put ice on the knee. Normal basket hits. It felt like some bone hit the knee. When we’re on the field, we’re healthy.”

One Australia’s best was Josh Giddey. The 20-year-old back scored 14 points and sometimes mocked Finland’s defense. The big promise of the Oklahoma City Thunder made eight assists and grabbed nine rebounds.

After the match, Giddey was asked, among other things, about the team’s preparations for Lauri Markkase.

“We knew he was the guy we had to focus on. We had to be physical against him. He is a top player who sank difficult shots. We did a good job with him,” Giddey stated.