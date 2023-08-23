Basketball World Cup | Lauri Markkanen tells how difficult it has been – the big change is summed up in the moment when he sees his child

Okinawa

Lauri Markkanen drive to his home in Chicago at the turn of the year 2019–20. My mind is full of dark thoughts, the game in the Bulls jersey has not been as good as I would have hoped. The top performances of the beginning of 2019 have not continued in the Finn’s third NBA season, which the Bulls plow on at the bottom of the standings.

Markkanen enters the front door to his wife and first child, but is unable to push aside his thoughts from work. Throughout Finland, the basketball player stares at the walls of his home without saying a word and thinks deeply about what happened.

“Especially the third year in Chicago was difficult. Not because I failed to meet the expectations of others, but because I had worked hard in the summer and expected a lot from myself. I didn’t live up to my own expectations. I was in deep,” Markkanen admits now openly.

The following solutions helped Markkanen out of the hole. At the end of his third NBA season, Markkanen started working with a psychic coach, which has continued to this day. A year later, the man from Jyväskylä was traded from the chaotic situation of the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markkanen’s rise to NBA stardom didn’t materialize yet in the 2021–22 Cavaliers, but the cheerfully and surprisingly victorious team helped Markkanen get back on his feet. The joy of the sport returned to the mind of the gambler, who was still enjoying it like a little boy.

“The change of scenery helped the most, that’s when it clicked. I got a new start and spent the summer training with the national team guys. It was a good year in Cleveland and we had a lot of fun together, which allowed me to train even harder,” Markkanen explains under the World Championships starting on Friday.

Sometimes a basketball player’s mind is black and the long throw doesn’t sink. Lauri Markkanen has grown enormously mentally over the past few years.

Markkanen the game and physical growth has been very significant over the years. If the mental growth hadn’t been as great, Markkanen would hardly have been a player selected for the NBA All-Star Game, at least one of the 35 best basketball players in the world. If the main guard is not playing, the wrist that follows the throw accurately or the flexible legs will not help.

A star basketball player like Markkanen has enough pressure and responsibility on his shoulders. The ball is played to him countless times during the game, and not many teams can stand the repeated quiet nights of their number one player. In basketball, the ball is almost always in the hands of the star in the final moments. The team falls or wins in the decisive seconds of thrillers with its star.

“I enjoy playing in the number one role, even if there are tough moments. You develop a lot as a player and you get new challenges mentally. If big things are expected of me and I fail, I know I will get another chance. When the ball comes all the time, then you are mentally even more ready to perform,” says Markkanen.

Markkanen is the number one offensive option for both the Utah Jazz and the Finnish national team, but he is also more important every year on the defensive end. The 213-centimeter big man describes the mental difference between Markkanen, who started in the NBA in the fall of 2017, and now, as “night and day”.

“I react to failures differently, even though basketball is a game of emotions. I no longer go ashore like I used to. I am mentally stronger in general. I think that sometimes there will be bad days at work – as everyone does. I will not be discouraged by it. I believe that successes will start to come the next day”, Markkanen opens.

Finnish national team captain Sasu Salin has seen Markkanen’s development up close. Salin joined the responsible players of the A national team in the summer of 2010, while Markkanen joined the rink five summers later in 2015. Markkanen presented himself to a large Finnish audience with his super shots at the EC home games in 2017. Like Markkanen, Salin sees the 20-year-old young rocker of the home games as being hugely different from the current, 26-year-old father of two children. .

“Lauri’s spiritual growth can be seen, it’s been a hell of a lot. No more posture problems. Even though the chest hairs are not the same, the chest is in the front these days. He knows his role and does not humble himself. You can also see it off the field sometimes, although he is never rude,” Salin illustrates.

“At the European Championships, Lauri was a young guy, in his twenties. He played really well, but I thought at the time that Lauri wasn’t quite mentally ready for such a heavy responsibility. Nowadays, he can handle the pressure of being The Man. The best players in the NBA do it day in and day out, and it’s pretty amazing to see Lauri doing it too.”

One, perhaps the most important factor behind Markkanen’s spiritual growth has been his family – Verna– wife and two small children. Over the past two years, Markkanen has learned to better separate work and family life. A familiar everyday distinction for countless Finns. Markkanen wants to say that his family helped his spiritual growth a lot.

“Nowadays, when I close the door, I put basketball aside and deal with work again the next day in the hall. There’s no point in thinking about basketball on the couch. When I come to the yard and see the children running towards me from the tunnel, it really helps a lot.”

