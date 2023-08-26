Basketball World Cup | Lauri Markkanen revealed his incomprehensible free throw record

Lauri Markkanen sat down on Sanoma’s torture bench.

Okinawa

How much get off the bench? Who has the weirdest routine in Susijeng?

The Finnish men’s national basketball team is a united group with a good team spirit. That is one guarantee of success. The players sit down one at a time to be grilled by Sanoma in Okinawa during the World Cup to tell a little about themselves and the other members of the team.

This time it’s the team’s biggest star Lauri Markkanen.

“Should I also tell you something about myself that is not generally known? This has been asked before, and I don’t know how to answer,” Markkanen says at the beginning of the conversation.

The question has been asked to Susijeng’s other players, and word has spread.

Ok, tell me something instead From Sasu [Salinista].

“These are always difficult. It seems that things are just everyday for us. Even though Sasu is quite a velikulta and likes to make jokes, he likes the players’ sides and is a good captain.”

Who is the loudest in the gang?

“Sasu. In a good way. Miro [Little] listens to a lot of music and wears headphones. When you talk, things will come out of it.”

Who has the best stories?

“They are all funny guys, everyone has their own way of doing it. If one has to say, I’ll say Sasu.”

Who has the weirdest habit or routine?

“I’m used to it and have seen it more often, but there is one thing that differs from the others’ routines. When we come to the hall, just before the warm-up Alex [Murphy] take a shower. A similar practice has been encountered elsewhere. I’ve never tried it myself. But if it’s a quick awakening, then so be it.”

What is your record for consecutive triples?

“It’s rare to count. I would dare to say that I have sometimes thrown more, but in college I once threw 32 in a row before a game.”

What about the record for consecutive free throws?

“87. I throw a certain drill (exercise) in my spares during morning training, and one day I happened to throw it all the way through for the first time. That made 25 in a row. I continued it, and the counting continued.”

Who is the coolest of the gang?

“We are handsomely dressed players of Susijeng. I can’t give to the youngest. Miro just publishes those pictures. Quite a few people actually see in civilian clothes, we are in these camos quite a lot. Elias, who is the coolest on the team?” Markkanen stares at the person waiting his turn Elias Valtonen.

“Mike [Mikael Jantunen]. It hasn’t been flashy, but casually stylish.”

Who has the best playing shoes?

“With Alex [Murphy] is a good rotation, and Miro has good ones, but yes I still say myself. There are three pairs. Should get a few more. I have a few with my agent, he will bring them when he comes here.”