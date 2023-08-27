Basketball World Cup | Lauri Markkanen on the shock loss to Japan: “It hurts too much”

Finland lost its chance for the upper play-off group after suffering its second consecutive defeat at the World Basketball Championships.

Finland the star of the men’s national basketball team Lauri Markkanen praised the Japanese team after Susijengi suffered a crushing 88-98 loss in their second game of the World Cup on Sunday.

In the same breath, he lamented the disintegration of Finland’s game. Susijengi led the match with 18 points at its best in the third quarter, but the last ten minutes went to the hosts with a score of 35–15.

That’s how the surprise was ready for the joy of the home crowd, who cheered their team loudly throughout the match.

“They put in hard throws. Our defense was not good enough, but they were able to make easy baskets from under the basket. We started to improve in attack, and they were able to run their fast attacks”, Markkanen stated.

Finland started the match sticky, and the first quarter went to the hosts with a score of 22–15. According to Markkanen, it was not a question of attitude against a lower ranked team. Finland is ranked 27th and Japan 36th in the world list.

“There was no way the jacket came off. We knew how they play. We hurried and went with their rhythm.”

“Even though there were free throws, you have to understand the situation that we haven’t made a basket in a while. You should go towards the basket and not throw jump shots.”

Disappointment shone far from Markkanen’s face, but the man framed his words like a leader.

“These are difficult moments, you just have to get up and develop. This (defeat) has to hurt. That’s why we’re here, we’re competitors. You just have to be better.”

To the team captain Sasu Salin was on the same lines as Markkanen about the turn of the match.

“They got up to speed and we couldn’t respond. I wouldn’t say we panicked, but we played a little too fast. We put the ball in traffic, and we lost a lot of balls. Should have played smarter”, Salin reflected.

Salin said the loss was one of the most painful of his career. He couldn’t explain why Susijengi got away from his own game plan.

“We settled for long throws when we were in the lead. It was known that we were bigger, we should have gone to the basket and taken records. There were bad decisions and losses, that’s it.”

“All credit to them, they fought a lot more than us.”

Salin leads the team for the first time as captain. In difficult moments, the team seemed to need a player who would have calmed down the situation. There has been one before, for example Petteri Koponen.

“I don’t feel that I could have done anything differently. I tried to play with words. This was a collective loss.”

Finland’s games continue on Tuesday with the final match of the first group against Germany, which leads the group. After that, there are two ranking matches left in the lower continuation group, where the 17th to 32nd place and the spot for the Olympic qualifiers are played.

Read more: The wolf gang collapsed completely – Lauri Markkanen’s double-double was a thin consolation