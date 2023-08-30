Okinawa

Finland the biggest star of the national basketball team Lauri Markkanen stepped in front of the Finnish media looking relaxed on Wednesday in Okinawa.

Susijeng’s competitions have gone rather low-key, and Markkanen was able to answer questions about, among other things, the team’s mental state.

Finland has led every match at some point, even after the opening minutes, but nothing was left in the hands of the three matches.

The opponent’s successes seem to fall too deep under the wolf logo, and Finland’s weak moments become fatally long.

In the opening match against Australia, Susijeni got off to a great start, leading at its best by 38–30 when 16:27 had been played. The result was a 26-point loss.

Against Japan, the lead was as many as 18 points at the end of the third quarter, but it turned into a ten-point loss.

Against Germany, Finland led the match 25-24 at 22 minutes, but after that Germany rallied for a 26-point victory.

“ “We’ve shown that we can play well from the basket, but we haven’t been able to hold the whole game.”

Why does Susijeng’s spiritual edge seem so fragile?

“I do not know. We have spent time with each other, even though it has been a relatively short summer. But maybe not used to playing with everyone. We are still looking for that joint game”, Markkanen reflected.

“I try to be in the role of a leader, I know that there will be difficult moments. In training, the chemistry seems to fall well, but during the game there may be times when we break away from each other. It needs to be fixed.”

The Finnish team is by far the most inexperienced in the history of the tournament, when the number of international matches of the players at the start of the tournament is taken as a measure.

The Okinawan team had a total of 487 national team appearances, compared to 722 at the European Championships in Prague last year.

364 matches worth of experience left the team, when the captain Shawn Huff and playmaker Petteri Koponen stopped. Markkanen admits that he has tried to take on more responsibility within the team.

“I have trained in leading by example and leadership skills. I have tried to help those who are a little younger and a little more younger than me. There are different experiences, and I try to help them, how to get up from there.”

We have also seen successes from Markkanes. His point average after three games is 19.3.

Markkanen gives an example of how he can help his younger teammates.

“I’ve learned in my own career that when the game is over, you can no longer influence it. You have to look ahead. I feel like I can do it myself. I’ll try to help if someone can’t. I try to talk to them and in that way take responsibility also outside the field.”

Finland has – on the subject – previously earned a reputation for tight and tenacious team play, where everyone puts themselves out there to help their teammate be better.

All Okinawa has left is reputation, which is impossible to associate with the current team based on three games.

A good moment has been followed in every match by confusion, forcing throws from difficult situations and solutions against the playbook – not forgetting the loss of the ball.

And the opponent has thanked. Australia scored 98 points against Finland, as did Japan. Germany punished Susijeng for 101 points. There were 19, 14 and 18 turnovers in the matches.

“We’ve shown that we can play a good basket, but we haven’t been able to hold the whole game. There have been a few difficult moments, we haven’t been on the same map in attack or defense. The opponents have scored easy baskets. It’s hard to win games if you give a hundred points.”

“ “I think I got a good workout, but of course I would have done things differently if I hadn’t been in the service.”

Defense has leaked, but there has been no praise with the attack either. Like the whole team, Markkanen has been in trouble when the movements and timings don’t hit the spot. As a result, easy baskets have become scarce.

The three-point shots in particular have caused Markkanen quite a bit of pain. He threw from behind the arc in three games a total of 20 times, but only three times the basketball sock swung.

The percentage is miserable: 15, while it was 39.2 last season in the NBA for the Utah Jazz. Markkanen assures that he is not worried about the situation.

“Maybe I haven’t been able to get my legs together like I normally do, but that’s nothing to worry about. Even through the NBA, I’ve seen that there are games where I don’t hit that well. I’ve always believed that when you do things, the numbers will even out at some point. Now we have played three games.”

See also HS Helsinki Customers often come to this store in Töölö hungry and angry - the business is still the fulfillment of the dreams of the Englishman Peter Steer Markkanen has had enough to think about on the World Championship floor in Okinawa.

Markkanen’s preparation for the World Cup tournament was exceptional, as he completed his military service starting in April.

Although the defense forces and Markkanen himself have assured that efforts were made to organize training, the last few months do not correspond to normal summer training.

Markkanen doesn’t want an artificial or a real reason for slower than normal takes during his time in India.

“Of course, it’s not the ideal training summer. I think I got a good workout, but of course I would have done things differently if I hadn’t been in the service.”

“In my current condition, I try to give my best every day. There’s really no other way. You just have to get in top shape, and that’s how the performances improve.”

Wolf gang from the point of view, the problem is that there is no time to get started. The next game awaits already on Thursday, when the tournament continues with the match of the lower extension group against the third group of F-group.

Cape Verde is the most likely opponent before Wednesday, but Georgia or Venezuela can also end up as Susijengi’s opponent on Thursday.

No matter what the opposition is, the most essential thing for Finland is to get on the same page for the entire match and keep your head up even in difficult moments.