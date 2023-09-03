Italy faces Puerto Rico today 3 September 2023 in Manila in the challenge for the second phase of the 2023 basketball World Cup. The match, scheduled for 10 on live TV, can give coach Pozzecco’s Azzurri qualification for the quarter-finals for the first once since 1998. In those World Cups, Italy reached the quarter-finals after a victory against Puerto Rico.

In case of any victory today, it will be necessary to wait for the result of the match between Serbia and the Dominican Republic (other in/out) to know the final placement of the Azzurri in group I: in case of victory for Serbia, it will be first place; if not, second place.

“It will be complicated – says coach Gianmarco Pozzecco – because by now it has become complicated to play against everyone. There are no longer affordable teams and every opponent is capable, in one way or another, of putting you in difficulty. For this reason, we are even more proud of the journey that has brought us here. We want to continue dreaming. As for Gigi, tomorrow will be a historic and well-deserved achievement for him. I am happy and honored to have been part of his professional career”.

The match will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV at 10 on Rai 2. For Sky subscribers, it will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Summer. In streaming, the match will be visible on Now and Dazn.