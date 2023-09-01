Genoa – With a great feat, Italbasket beat the giants of Serbia 78-76 in the first of the two matches of the second group stage of the 2023 World Cup, leaving every door is open for qualification for the quarter-finals. In Manila, in the Philippines, the Azzurri fought and played head-to-head in the first half against Pesic’s men, recovering a 16-point deficit during the third quarter and sinking the final blows in the last period, hitting a success that attracted applause .

Monumental Simone Fontecchio with 30 points scored, the result of an 11 out of 15 from the field, but the whole group led by coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was extraordinary, who did not give up an inch even when everything seemed lost. The start of the Azzurri is from open applause: aggressiveness, concentration and offensive fluidity allow Spissu and his companions to contain the Serbian attacks and find important baskets on the opposite front which immediately give great confidence. The Sardinian playmaker is absolutely unleashed and in the blink of an eye he reaches personal double figures, placing three triples on as many attempts including a fantastic 4-point game.

Pozzecco’s team thus manages to create a small advantage of 10 lengths, but with a partial 9-3 at the end of the first quarter, Serbia is immediately back in touch at -4. In the second period, the Balkans find greater effectiveness and security in attack, especially in archery, also managing to move forward in scoring. However, Italy does not allow itself to be intimidated and with a couple of laps in the line and a triple from Fontecchio he makes the counter pass, before a bomb on Bogdanovic’s siren gives Serbia +2 at the interval. Upon returning from the changing rooms, the blue wound turns into a hemorrhage: too many mistakes, too many turnovers and Pesic’s men start to take off, reaching up to +16.

On the other hand, however, there is a Fontecchio who does not want to give up, shakes his hand and with a partial of his own of 7-0 mends the gap a little. Then Captain Datome also takes the chair, who gets off the bench and, with a further personal run of 10-0 between the third and fourth periods, incredibly brings Italy back to -1. The last ten minutes of the match are a continuous whirlwind of emotions, Pozzecco’s men continue to play on the wings of enthusiasm and put their nose back forward thanks to a further 10-3 run in just over half the quarter. Serbia loses offensive certainties by making various mistakes, while in the other half of the field Fontecchio has bloodshot eyes and his teammates are constantly looking for him, with the blue number 13 who repays the trust by transforming practically every ball into very heavy points, which they keep close distance from the opponents. At the last second, Jovic’s desperate attempt from distance was useless: the Azzurri triumphed 78-76.