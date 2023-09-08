EIt was exuberant jubilation that knew no bounds for a few moments. Johannes Voigtmann ran across the floor in Manila with outstretched arms, Johannes Thiemann jumped onto Daniel Theis’ back, Andreas Obst was buried lying on his bow by his teammates. It was a jubilation that resonated with the historic occasion.

Thanks to an impressive performance and a 113:111 victory against the USA, the German national basketball team made it into the first World Cup final in its history in Manila on Friday evening. There she meets Serbia on Sunday (2.40 p.m. CEST on ZDF and Magenta Sport), who had previously defeated Canada in the first semi-final. In the game for third place, the USA will also meet Canada on Sunday (10:30 a.m. CEST on Magenta Sport).

Franz Wagner in initial formation

Prior to the game against the favored USA, national coach Gordon Herbert identified the start of the game as a crucial element. Knowing that his team had always had problems with this in the past games, national coach Franz Wagner rotated back to the starting line-up.

At the beginning, however, someone else provided the impetus: Andreas Obst, one of the best distance shooters in Europe and also this World Cup, converted his first two throws from behind the three-point line before he was fouled while climbing up to his third. Obst was also safe from the free-throw line and had scored nine points after about four games. The German team led 17:11 after an initial phase in which the US selection was plagued by starting problems.

Dennis Schröder’s reaction to his desolate appearance in the quarter-finals against Latvia was also striking. Only four successful throws from the field with 22 failed attempts had seemed like a throwback to old, sometimes too headless times and brought Schröder a lot of criticism. Germany’s captain and conductor showed his different, more mature face against the USA. Schröder only took five throws in the entire first half, hitting two three-pointers and otherwise concentrating as much as possible on orchestrating his team’s game.







At least offensively, they showed a consistently brilliant performance. Franz Wagner dunked powerfully over the giant Jaren Jackson Jr. and hit his three, Daniel Theis blocked from behind and dunked in front, Johannes Thiemann brought the impulses off the bench as recently. There was also a reinvigorated Johannes Voigtmann, who cheered more enthusiastically than usual after an offensive rebound, a powerful space-creating dribbling and a simple lay-up.

And yet the USA kept going, reduced their deficit again and again, took the lead 60:58. The accurate Mikal Bridges, the athletic Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, who was particularly acclaimed in the Philippines, all of them managed to get past their German opponents to the basket again and again, sometimes in a playful way. It was the obvious adjustment that national coach Herbert and his team had to adjust during the half-time break.

It was a task that Herbert, who is already doing a lot right on his sidelines at this World Cup, knew how to solve. The third quarter had barely begun when the German team promptly forced the USA to lose several possessions. In addition, all concerns about the sustainability of the German offensive flow proved to be unfounded. Theis and Schröder did preliminary work for the permanently dangerous Andi Obst with a middle distance and a three-pointer.

Born in Halle, he played the game of his life on the largest possible stage. Obst moved to the basket, scored from the middle distance, from behind the line of three and showed nerves of steel from the free-throw line. When Dennis Schröder gave Germany a 94-84 lead at the end of the third quarter, Obst had already scored most of his 24 points. Shortly thereafter, as he opened the final quarter with two free throws, “MVP” chants echoed from the stands.







The fourth quarter then turned into a thriller in which the USA didn’t give up and once again made the game extremely close. But this time the German selection proved their resilience and did not give up their lead. Andreas Obst hit his last three, Dennis Schröder (17 points) his last throw, shortly afterwards the cheering broke out.

The German team now has around 46 hours to prepare for what is probably the biggest game in the history of German basketball. Don’t forget the impressive win against the USA, but tick it off and then focus on Serbia. Here you will notice: A duel with an old acquaintance is waiting. In 1993, Svetislav Pesic surprisingly led the national team to victory at the European Championships, Germany’s only international title to date. On Sunday it is a question of beating the coach and his Serbian selection in a duel for the second, even bigger.