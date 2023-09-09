DThe German basketball players will be welcomed in Frankfurt after returning from the Basketball World Cup. According to information from the FAZ, a reception for the team, which will play in the final against Serbia in the Philippine capital Manila on Sunday (2:40 p.m.), is planned after landing on Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the morning.

As things stand, however, not at the Römer, as was often the case in the past after major sporting successes, especially for the German national football team. The German Basketball Association (DBB) has so far planned on its own that the players will be received either at the airport or at a sponsor’s home in downtown Frankfurt.

The city probably also has the option to hold a reception at the Römerberg at short notice. In contrast to the reception recently planned in the event of a cup victory for Frankfurt Eintracht, the security precautions and other preparations would not have to be anywhere near as large.

Despite enthusiasm, fewer visitors are expected

Well over 100,000 fans would have been expected at that reception, especially since it took place on a Sunday. The event was canceled after the final defeat against RB Leipzig, which caused discussions due to the preparation costs incurred.

Despite the new enthusiasm for basketball, on a Tuesday morning there would probably be hardly any people in the five-figure range for the team, which reached the final on Friday with a semi-final victory against the selection of the basketball motherland USA and caused enthusiasm and astonishment at home Take in downtown Frankfurt. Special preparatory measures would therefore be kept within a manageable framework.