Basketball World Cup | Captain Sasu Salin opened his mouth in the Susijeng locker room – the teammate was completely tore: “I pull you!”

Finland The men’s basketball team has hardly ever had one smiling and wandering captain before. When Sasu Salin gave the first captain’s speeches in the locker room of the national team called Susijeng last winter, teammate Mikael Jantunen Couldn’t keep up with his poke.

Jantunen tore up to laugh, watering the captain’s motivation speech.

“I told ‘Micke’ that if you keep laughing at my stories like that, I’ll pull you,” Salin remembers during the basketball World Cup, which starts on Friday.

Salin, 32, has been carrying a lot of responsibility in the Finnish national team jersey since he made his debut in the A national team in August 2010. Salin admits that the responsibility will increase even more now that he is serving as captain in his first prestigious tournament. Finland will start the World Championships in Okinawa, Japan, on Friday with Australia.

Salin will be followed by the end of the fall European Championships in the position Shawn Huff. Salin, who earns his living in Kivik hard ACB in Spain, has last served as captain during his junior years.

“When Shawn spoke, it was from the left ear and out of the right,” Salin throws with a familiar wide smile.

For this interview, the Salin has had the day to think about the leaders he appreciated. The hall is ready to name them after reflection.

“The first thing I remembered was my parents. We start obeying our parents from an early age, even though we have never bowed down to authority figures. ‘Spirit’ [Henrik Dettmann] has been an important leader to me. He leads in a great way. He skilfully uses other people’s strengths”, Salin praises the long-time head coach of Finland.

As the interview progresses, I get a strong impression that Salin sees the creation of team spirit and a sense of belonging at the center of his own leadership style. Everything must be taken as equal parts of the wolf gang. This skill is also found to have learned from Huff.

“However, we speak Finnish and English as a mother tongue, so these things are important,” Salin recalls.

“As a leader, I would like to be really authoritarian! Seriously, I want to see others’ strengths and give others opportunities to shine. If someone else is better at giving a pep talk, then I’ll let him do it.”

It is precisely to make speeches – or his “nonsense,” as he says – Salin thinks most about the captain’s role.

“Fortunately, we have always had quite a few hawks before the games. If you have to take a longer speech, maybe it can even be held Elon [Maxhuni]who is never silent, ”says Salin.

Sasu Salin (left) in his element – ​​in the throwing competition and hanging out with the team.

Sasu Salin (left) in his element – ​​in the throwing competition and hanging out with the team.

Sasu Salin and embedded three -point throw. A nightmare for opponents in future World Cup games as well.

Otherwise, Salin has been able to focus on being himself. Salini, who gives his all on the pitch, doesn’t need to pounce on any new loose balls or take any additional forward mistakes on his chest in order to show that he leads by example. Off the field, Finland gets a chatty and smiling captain.

“I’ve been pretty wild at parties, for example, and I like to do things. Maybe I need to limit myself and others a bit in them. I still make jokes – what kind of captain doesn’t make jokes?”

The captain of Salin contributes to the Finnish generation change. Salin is the only one of the Susijeng that arrived in Okinawa, Japan on Sunday, who participated in Finland’s previous World Cup tournament in 2014. The accurate and hard-defending back player is also the only player over 30 years old in the Susijeng.

In a recent interview with the Finnish Basketball Association, Salin even called himself an “old papa”. Are you taking the title of Papa from Petteri Koponen, retired last fall?

“I don’t feel like I’m a priest. Koponen moved like a priest, so it was a self -evident name. If I have a nickname, the young guys have not dared to tell me, ”the hall says.

Captain and his successor. Shawn Huff (left) and Sasu Salin sang Maamme side by side at last fall's EC tournament.

Finland Men’s basketball team captain. Born June 11, 1991 in Helsinki. Playground: Rear player. Length: 191cm. Revival: 2007–10 Espoo Honka, 2010–15 Union Olimpija (Slovenia), 2015–17 Gran Canaria (Spain), 2017–19 Unicaja Malaga (Spain) and 2019– CB Canarias (Spain). In the A-team: 135 matches. Seven value races. Track record: Champions League win 2023. Intercontinental Cup win 2020 and 2023. Spanish bronze 2021. Spanish Supercup win 2016. Four Slovenian silvers. Four times the Slovenian Cup winner. Finnish Cup Victory 2010. Finnish Championship 2008.

Finland’s World Championship opening against Australia on Friday at 11am Finnish time. Nelonen and Ruutu+ show Finnish World Cup games live. Helsingin Sanomat, Nelonen and Ruutu+ are part of the same Sanoma Group.

