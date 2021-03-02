Basketball With Shawn Huff throwing in, the Seagulls secured a Basketball League regular season win

The Gulls have a regular season two games left.

Helsinki Seagulls secured the men’s Basketball League regular season victory when it defeated Vilppa in Salo with points 85-78.

The 40-40 halftime situation illustrated the smoothness of the game, with neither team reaching a six-point lead by then.

In the first half the lead varied, but since then Seagulls have remained ahead all the time. The lively 8-0 final letter raised it to a point in the last minute.

“The two good teams took on each other in a high-paced game. It’s great that our crew clarified in favor of it, ”said Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

Only one of the Seagulls who lost this game this season were the most powerful Shawn Huff With 22 and Wayne Martin 15 points. Sincere Jeremiah Wood scored 16 points and Riku Laine mixed Deondre Parks 13.

Seagullsilla there are two matches left in the regular season when the first round of the playoffs kicks off on March 13th.

The opponent of the playoffs is not yet clear, but the strongest for the Seagulls are Kataja, KTP or Kobrat.