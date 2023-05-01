Basketball | With his 50 points, Stephen Curry smashed his name into the NBA record books

Curry’s performance is the first 50-point performance in game seven, i.e. in the seventh game of the playoff series.

Basketball league The superstar of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry roared his name into the NBA record books on May Day.

Curry scored a whopping 50 points as the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100 on the road and advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 4-3 victory.

The reading is the NBA’s by the biggest ever in game seven, or the seventh game of a playoff series. Even getting to it required stretching from the master.

“It’s amazing when you’re still in the fight. Better that way than having to watch the action from the outside,” Curry said.

“When you’re down 0-2 in a match series, nothing is guaranteed, and you don’t take anything for granted.”

35 years old Curry took the scoring record from his former teammate From Kevin Durantwho scored 48 points for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks in June 2021.

“Incredible performance. This is the game seven I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game,” teammate Klay Thompson praised Curry, according to the NBA website.

In addition to his 50 points, Curry had eight rebounds and six assists.

In addition to Curry, no one has reached at least 50 points in the deciding game of a playoff series nine change player. Wilt Chamberlain has been able to do the trick twice.

Other successful ones are Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Sam Jones, Bob Cousy, Bob Pettit, Damian LillardKevin Durant as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Curry, who won four NBA championships and was voted the most valuable player of the entire series twice, is still the only NBA star to reach 50 points in game seven.

Warriors meet in the second round of the playoffs, i.e. in the semifinals of the Western Conference LeBron James’s starring the Los Angeles Lakers.