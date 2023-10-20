Basketball | With a 109–91 win, the Seagulls climbed to the top of the league table

Helsinki Seagulls took the victory in the home match against Tampere Pyrintö in a dominant manner.

To Tampere Pyrintö is still looking for his first win of the season in the men’s Korisliiga.

On Friday, Pyrintö sought it from Helsinki as a guest of the Seagulls, but with a 109–91 victory, the Seagulls rose to the top of the league table and tied with the early season surprise team Uudenkaupunki Korihai.

When the game has not gone well, Pyrintö has sought new power through changes in its foreign department. The biggest and most powerful gamblers Sekou Sylla and Nighael Ceaser have been true, but four trainees have already come and gone in the back department. David Azore and most recently this week Jordon Talley got departure passes. The place was washed Mitchell Pelissier and made its debut on Friday Luther Muhammad.

Aspiration was only able to challenge the Seagulls for the next few minutes, after which the home team steadily increased their lead to a final 18-point difference.

Muhammad, who played previous seasons on the Arizona State University team, started Pyrinno with 16 points. Pelissier was the most effective of the visitors with 20 points. Shavon Coleman scored 22 points for the Seagulls and Marqualen Grant 21.

“We attacked and defended energetically, although sometimes there was a mistake. However, it is easy to start repairing them. We have an arsenal of up to 100 points in the offensive game, but there is still a lot of work to be done in defense,” commented the Seagulls’ coach. Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu’s TV interview.