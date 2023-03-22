Chicago. Willis Reed, legendary center of the new york knicks and double NBA champion, died andthis tuesday at 80 yearsreported the franchise new yorker it’s a statement.

The Knicks expressed their condolences on the death of a player of “incomparable leadership, commitment and work ethic” and assured that “his legacy will last forever.”

“The basketball community lost a legend. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of Willis Reed,” the NBA Retired Players Association wrote in a note.

A native of Bernice, Louisiana, Reed played his entire career with the Knicks, from 1964 to 1974, being champion in 1970 and 1973.

The center, considered one of the greatest leaders in the history of American basketball, was also MVP of those Finals, in addition to being MVP of the 1970 regular season.

A member of the NBA Hall of Fame since 1982, Reed was also the coach of the Knicks in the 1977-78 season. EFE