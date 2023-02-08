Basketball | Will Markkanen’s idol choose him alongside him in the star match? “That would be cool”

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo divide the star players into their own teams.

As a child Lauri Markkanen there was a poster on the wall of the room LeBron James. This was already a superstar then, now a four-time NBA champion and a 19-time all-star player.

On Sunday next week, Markkanes will have the opportunity to play in the same team as his idol, and “King” James himself is about to decide on that.

“That would be cool,” Markkanen commented on the possibility for HS on Tuesday in a joint video call interview with Finnish media.

“I haven’t really thought about it because it’s just sweet to get on the field with all of them. After all, the field is full of superstars.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James will probably become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this week.

NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo choose the world’s best basketball players for their teams in turn, only half an hour before the match.

First, the captains divide among themselves the eight voted into the starting line-up and then 14 substitutes, one of which is the Finnish leader of the Utah Jazz who played a top season. James, 38, has said that he followed the career of Markkanen, 25, already during his university years in Arizona.

Star match the night before, there will be a competition on the skill track, three-point throws and dunks. Markkanen is known for his accurate threes, but it is known that he himself prefers a donkey race. It is said that there have been discussions on the matter.

“Wouldn’t it be clear in the next few days,” Markkanen said on Tuesday.

“Not everyone who is willing is always accepted there. During the season, we had to give displays of what to call.”

All-star match is mainly entertainment, lots of spectacular performances and not so much disciplined defending.

“The best guys are on the field, let’s go compete, but it’s been quite a showmanship from the outside. It’s exciting to see what it’s like when you get there yourself,” said Markkanen.

He watched the spectacle from the stands when it was played in his previous NBA hometowns of Chicago in 2020 and Cleveland in 2022. Now the All-Star Game will be played in the Utah Jazz’s hometown of Salt Lake City.

“It’s fun that now for the third time you can participate yourself. It’s cool to be able to represent the organization and the city in such a great event.”

From Mark has been considered a strong candidate for the league’s most improved player award. True to his style, he denied that he had thought about it.

“I have never sought the award. I try to improve myself every year. Of course, it would be a big deal if there were awards at the end of the season, but there is a lot left in the season and nothing has been handed out yet. You have to fully concentrate on every game.”

The Jazz have now lost two games in a row, and the conference’s sixth place, which entitles them to a direct playoff spot, has become alive in an instant after several victories. On Monday, against the Dallas Mavericks, Markkanen’s personal balance fell below 20 points for the first time after a wild streak of 20 games.

“We have seen in recent matches that if personal or team concentration is not at a sufficient level, the result is not what you want.”

Before the all-star game, the Jazz play five more games, the last four of which are away games.