Kristian Palotie assesses whether Lauri Markkanen could be traded in the middle of the current NBA season.

Utah Jazz might be planned by a Finnish star Lauri Markkanen merchandising, NBA reporter Jake Weinbach oozes the communication service in X.

Markkanen, 26, has started his season well and, according to Weinbach, would be a valuable asset for the Jazz organization.

Weinbach, who works for well-known sports publications such as Sports Illustrated and ESPN, considers Markkas a very interesting player to watch on the transfer border.

“If Utah’s slump continues, it is possible that the organization will sell its top players and prioritize the future. Markkanen could become a free agent in 2025,” reasoned the reporter.

If Markkanes becomes a free agent in the Jazz shirt, he could leave the club for free. Markkanen’s trade value is high after a good first season and an excellent last season, which may encourage the Jazz to trade the Finn.

Finn basketball coach and NBA commentator, and – expert Kristian Palotie talks about Markkanen’s trade rumours.

“No signal like this (trade) has come from within the club. When this is based on just one tweet, it’s hard to judge. On the other hand, when Utah is so far from a playoff spot, it is not a completely excluded scenario,” Palotie estimates.

His good level combined with a cheap contract makes Markkanes an attractive commodity. Markkanen Earns about 15.5 million euros per season with his current contract.

“His contract is very flexible. If NBA rookies and players on rookie contracts are not taken into account, Markkanen is the most underpaid player, you could say,” said Palotie.

Basketball coach Kristian Palotie evaluates Lauri Markkanen’s trade rumors. Photo from 2018.

Palotie points out that Markka is held in Utah like a flower in the palm of his hand.

“Its importance should not be forgotten. The coaching clearly considers what is best for Markkanen.”

Still, the Finnish NBA voice would like to see Markkanen in the playoff battle.

“If only it were the right team.”

Among other things The supporters of the Los Angeles Lakers have relished the idea of ​​Markkanen arriving in California and helping the superstar LeBron James to bring the championship trophy to Los Angeles.

CBS sports reporter Sam Quinn holds Markkas in really high esteem. According to him, the Lakers’ chips are few.

“If the Jazz were really going to trade Markkanen, they would get more from him than the Lakers could give. Markkanen is a pick worthy of a 2-3 first round pick and a good young player,” Quinn wrote in X.

Palotie does not see the Lakers as a very potential option.

“The Lakers only have one first-round pick, which is simply not enough.”

Lauri Markkanen joining LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers seems unlikely.

An experienced and respected NBA reporter Marc Stein still considered Markkas an untouchable player in January. As a player that the Jazz would not trade at least.

Fire road also gave a harsh assessment of the Jazz diamond’s next contract.

“Probably the first number starts with three, and it has eight numbers,” Palotie reflected on the mid-year earnings of Markkanen’s next contract.

The Jazz are currently third last in the NBA’s Western Conference. The Jazz have won only six of 19 games this season.

Markkanen has not played in his team’s last four matches due to injury. Markkanen is suffering from a hamstring injury.