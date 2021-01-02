Basketball Website: Lauri Markkanen on the list of free agents 12th – “He is a mystery in this front of free agents”

Markkanen’s four-year income agreement expires after this period.

NBA Basketball League finnish star Lauri Markkanen went into the beginning of the season without a continuation agreement, as negotiations with the Chicago Bulls were unsuccessful. Markkanen, 23, ‘s four – year income contract expires after this period, and since no extension agreement was entered into, Markkanen is a limited free agent after the period. In this case, Markkanen can accept contract offers from other teams, but Bulls has the right to respond to offers on the same terms and keep Markkanen in the Chicago group.

The American site The Athletic rocks next summer’s free catches in the transfer market, and Markkanen can be found on the site’s list in 12th place. The Athletic admits that the Finnish giant is one of the “mysteries” of future free agents.

“Markkanen can rise to this list well if he plays for a good season. But he is a mystery in this front of free agents. He is still quite young and on a theoretical level he has a complete package at the offensive head, but in practice that has not materialized on the ground. And injuries have become quite a constant bullying in the background, ”the site reflects on Markka.

So what could be the contract value that will be realized for Markkanen next summer? According to The Athletic, it is still a mystery.

“Appropriate, fair price for him? We really don’t know, and that’s one reason Markkanen and the Bulls are reportedly far apart in the negotiations. However, the Bulls are there for the driver, ”when his free agent situation is considered: the right to respond to offers and enough flexibility with regard to the salary cap.

“So the (competitor club’s) offer would have to be completely tasteless,” for the Bulls to withdraw.