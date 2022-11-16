Basketball | Website: basketball coach Lassi Tuovi was fired from Strasbourg

Tuovi is also the head coach of the Finnish national basketball team.

Finland the head coach of the national men’s basketball team Lassi Tuovi has been dismissed from his club team from Strasbourg, reports Bebasket website. Tuovi worked as Strasbourg’s assistant coach in 2018–2020 and got fired Vincent Collet’s position as head coach in 2020.

Strasbourg has won one of their eight matches under Tuov this season and is last in the French league standings.

According to Bebasket, an Italian has been appointed as Strasbourg’s head coach Luca Banchiwho has coached numerous European club teams and is the head coach of the Latvian national team.

Tuovi, 35, started as the head coach of the Finnish men’s national team this year.