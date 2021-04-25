Basketball | Vilppa’s first championship is still to be seen, Karhu Basket narrowed down the basketball league final series

“Whenever we are in a difficult situation, we get to dig our best,” rejoiced Karhu Basket’s head coach Janne Koskimies.

Salon Vilppaan the first men’s basketball league championship in club history is yet to come. Vilppa had a chance to cut off the final series on Sunday, but the home team Kauhajoki Basket was more advanced with points 92–73 (40–35) and reduced the wins to 3–2.

The decisive difference came in the third round, when the home team took the last four minutes of the round, reading 14–4. Kauhajoki made it to the fourth quarter with a 14-point run away, reading 66–52, and Vilpas did not rise from it anymore.

One significant difference arose in the offensive rebounds, which went to Kauhajoki 11–5.

“We piled ourselves up brilliantly after the last match. This was typical of us, because whenever we are in a difficult situation, we get to dig our best, ”rejoiced Karhu Basket’s head coach Janne Koskimies.

Liekö The goodness of Kauhajoki or not, but Vilppa saw a weaker attacking game at the most important moment of the season than before, even though the star player Deondre Parks Jr. made a return to the playing crew. The fact that he played in the finals at a staggering level says a lot about the team’s evening Mikko Koivisto got to try a three-point throw only Four times, succeeding once.

“Kauhajoki did a better job with the pressure on the ball player and it made our game difficult. We were a little soft and the home team was one step ahead in terms of activity and desire. We succumbed to over-thinking, ”concluded Vilppaa’s head coach Sami Toiviainen.

Bear Basket’s canines included Antti Niskanen, whose role grew Okko Järven being on the sidelines again. Captain Niskanen scored 13 points and eight rebounds. The offensive end of the hosts game led to a staggering 29 points forged Collin Malcolm and butt Bojan Sarcevic 17 points.

Jeremiah Wood (21 points) and Teemu Rannikko, who are finishing their careers this season (10 points, eight assists) stood out.

The championship will be suspended again on Tuesday in Salo.