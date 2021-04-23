Saturday, April 24, 2021
Basketball Vilpas stepped to victory in the basketball championship: Mikko Koivisto as the point leader

April 23, 2021
Vilpas leads the final series with a match victory of 3–1.

Salolainen In the fourth final of the men’s basketball league in the men’s basketball, Vilpas won Karhu Basket from Kauhajoki at home 92–81. Vilpas leads the final series with a match victory of 3–1 and is a victory away from the Finnish championship.

I’m crazy Mikko Koivisto scored the highest score on the field 25 points.

The first Finnish championship in the team’s history will be interrupted for the first time to Vilppa on Sunday in Kauhajoki.

