Sunday, April 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Vilpas knocked down Bear Basket for the second time in the men’s basketball finals

by admin
April 18, 2021
in World
0

Vilpas leads the final series with victories 2-0.

Salon Vilpas has won Karhu Basket from Kauhajoki for the second time in the men’s Basketball League final series. In the match series, Vilpas, who won 2–0 lead, defeated Karhu Basket at home 93–87.

Vilpas led 46-44 in the middle of the match. I’m crazy Jeremiah Wood made 23 and experienced Teemu Rannikko 22 points.

The teams will meet next time on Wednesday in Kauhajoki.

The thing is complete.

.
#Basketball #Vilpas #knocked #Bear #Basket #time #mens #basketball #finals

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

In Egypt, the passenger train derailed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.