Basketball | Vilpas knocked down Bear Basket for the second time in the men’s basketball finals

Vilpas leads the final series with victories 2-0.

Salon Vilpas has won Karhu Basket from Kauhajoki for the second time in the men’s Basketball League final series. In the match series, Vilpas, who won 2–0 lead, defeated Karhu Basket at home 93–87.

Vilpas led 46-44 in the middle of the match. I’m crazy Jeremiah Wood made 23 and experienced Teemu Rannikko 22 points.

The teams will meet next time on Wednesday in Kauhajoki.

The thing is complete.