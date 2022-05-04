Basketball Vilpas evened out the men’s basketball league finals with an overwhelming victory – “We had an emotional imprint of the previous game”

Karhu Basket was among the lowest in the season in the second final of the Basketball League.

Men Salon Vilpas, who defends the basketball league championship, leveled the final series against Karuh Basket in Kauhajoki on Wednesday with 1–1 victories, when the match played in Salo ended with a clear home victory of 85–58.

The final series of four victories will continue on Friday in Kauhajoki.

Vilpas was even more superior in the second final than Karhu Basket with a 22-point home win on Monday. Statistically, the biggest difference was in the throwing accuracy: Vilpas hit the home baskets with 50 percent accuracy, but Karhu Basket remained at 30 percent and at the same time its lowest points of the season.

“We had the worst efficiency of the season, and these percentages can’t be beat. We also need to play much better as a team, ”stressed Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Vilpas started sharply, but Bear Basket turned the first quarter in favor.

Vilpas returned to the lead in the second quarter and came to a mid-break with a seven-point lead.

The solution hit after a break as Bear Basket struggled for the first five minutes of the third period with no points. It gave Vilppa an opportunity to increase Kotijohto to 19 points. The biggest difference was 30 points.

“We had an emotional imprint of the previous game, and now we knew how to deliver the first strikes much better. We attacked certain Matchup situations and now we get more points inside, ”said Vilppaa’s coach Sami Toiviainen.

Marcus Lovett scored 21 points for Vilppa and Jeremiah Wood raised 17 surfaces. Bear Basket only Simeon Carter reached double-digit readings with 12 points.