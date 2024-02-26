Monday, February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024
Basketball | Utah took the victory over their Texan visitors by clear numbers, Markkanen being his club's top scorer

The Finnish star made five of his three-point attempts.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Utah Jazz hosted the San Antonio Spurs, from which the Utahns won with a score of 128–109. With the win, Utah snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Finnish star was Utah's top scorer with 26 points. Markkanen succeeded in five of his three-point attempts. In total, he attempted the three-pointer eight times.

Markkanen grabbed a total of seven rebounds, six of them on the defensive end. The Finn's statistics also included four assists and two steals.

The point king of the match was San Antonio Devin Vassell with 27 points.

