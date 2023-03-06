Basketball | Utah missed Lauri Markkas, resulting in a third straight loss

Markkanen was sidelined from the away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a back problem.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder away from home with points of 119–129. The loss was Utah’s third in a row.

Utah had missed its number one goal in the match, but Lauri Markkanen was sidelined due to back problems. With Markkanen on the sidelines, Utah’s most effective player scored 18 points Jordan Clarkson.

Markkanen has played in 58 games this season with an average of 25.2 points, and since the beginning of December, he has been held to less than 20 points only twice.

of Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best of his team with 38 points.

Utah is now tenth in the Western Conference, in a position that qualifies for the last playoff spot. The team has 31 wins out of 65 matches.

Utah’s away tour continues next in Dallas as the Mavericks’ guest on the night before Wednesday Finnish time. Dallas is three spots ahead of Utah with 33 wins in 65 games.