Basketball | Utah Jazz have Finland in possession, Markkanen found a new nickname again

Lauri Markkanen continued his great performances in the NBA, and the Jazz came up with more Finland references.

Utah Jazz has performed excellently on NBA basketball floors this season, and the club’s social media know-how has also warmed hearts – at least Finns.

The most recent example of witty words was obtained when, after exciting stages, the Jazz defeated Boston Celtics, one of the toughest in the series, 119–118 in Saturday’s round.

The biggest star of the hosts and the whole match was Lauri Markkanenwho scored 28 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

Jazz praised Markkas on Twitter several times, and one pun in particular stood out above the rest.

“Markka-man in the paint”, was the caption in connection with Markkanen’s donk. Paint refers to the area in front of the basket.

A witty variation had been twisted from Suomalaistähti’s last name, and the meaning of the word markka was apparently known as well. It was signaled by two emojis with dollar signs for eyes and tongue.

A more traditional English play on words was also seen when Markkanen brought the Jazz within a point of Boston with his three-point shot in the final moments of the match.

“Right on the markk, right on time”, Jazz tweeted, writing the word mark with two k letters, referring to Markkas. The phrase loosely translated into Finnish means “the pinnacle at just the right time”.

Jazz has understood the importance of its biggest star in the American way, and Markkas wants to be highlighted as much as possible. Being Finnish offers one angle to it, and references to Finland have been seen at an increasing rate.

In the match against the Orlando Magic played a little over a week ago, the Jazz taught their fans a bit of Finnish knowledge in connection with one of Markkanen’s dunks.

“Finnisher [Markkasen lempinimi] went from Vaasa to Helsinki”, it was stated in connection with the video published on Jazz’s Twitter account.

Transportation from one end of the field to the other is commonly called coast to coast. From Vaasa to Helsinki is quite a clever way of expressing the same thing.